UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures slip as power generators burn more coal

(Adds closing prices) Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Friday on forecasts for demand to decline in early November when gas price increases were expected to cause power generators to burn more coal and less gas to produce electricity. Front-month gas futures fell 3.6 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $2.971 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). Earlier in the week, the contract closed at its highest since January 2019 on rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and slowing output. For the week, the front-month was on track to gain about 7%, putting it up for a fifth week in a row for the first time since November 2018. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 86.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October. That would be the lowest in a month since October 2018. Output hit an all-time high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average demand would jump from 89.9 bcfd this week to 97.5 bcfd next week before easing to 97.1 bcfd in two weeks when power generators were expected to burn less gas. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 7.1 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7 bcfd in September. That would be the most in a month since April and puts exports on track to rise for a third month in a row for the first time since February when feedgas hit a record 8.7 bcfd as rising global gas prices prompt buyers to reverse past cargo cancellations. Gas benchmarks in Europe and Asia traded at their highest since November 2019 and October 2019, respectively, putting both more than $2 per mmBtu over the U.S. Henry Hub. U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.037 bcfd so far in October, topping September's 6.022-bcfd record. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 23 Oct 16 Oct 23 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 23 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +40 +49 +89 +67 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 216 213 173 145 190 U.S. GFS CDDs 26 29 28 31 22 U.S. GFS TDDs 242 242 201 176 212 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 84.7 88.5 88.1 95.7 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 5.9 6.2 7.4 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 90.9 94.3 94.3 103.1 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.4 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.1 6.1 5.4 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 6.5 7.7 8.1 6.9 2.3 U.S. Commercial 5.8 7.1 9.4 7.5 6.7 U.S. Residential 5.6 8.2 12.8 9.2 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.9 29.4 28.4 28.8 26.8 U.S. Industrial 21.9 22.6 23.7 22.1 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.2 2.0 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.4 73.9 80.9 74.0 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 85.2 89.9 97.5 88.7 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.99 2.95 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 0.78 0.90 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.18 4.24 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.67 0.73 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.96 2.71 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.15 1.12 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.05 4.38 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.14 1.07 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 24.50 30.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.00 29.08 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.75 30.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 38.70 50.42 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 36.50 45.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 47.25 49.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chizu Nomiyama)