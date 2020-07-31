UPDATE 1 -U.S. natgas futures slip as weather moderates, cooling demand eases

(Updates prices) July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped almost 2% on Friday on forecasts the weather will moderate and air-conditioning demand decline now that the hottest days of summer are past. Front-month gas futures fell 3.0 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $1.799 per million British thermal units. For the week, the contract was down less than 1% after rising over 5% last week, and for the month, the contract was up almost 3% after falling more than 10% in the prior two months. In the Atlantic, Hurricane Isaias is expected to march up the U.S. East Coast from Florida to Maine over the next five days after battering the Bahamas on Friday. Traders noted storms in nonproduction areas tend to cut demand. With the weather expected to moderate, data provider Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will drop from 91.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 89.3 bcfd next week before rising to 92.1 bcfd in two weeks with liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports expected to increase. Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 3.3 bcfd (34% utilization) so far in July after buyers canceled dozens of cargoes, down from a 20-month low of 4.1 bcfd in June and a record 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in 2019. Analysts expect LNG exports to rise in August since buyers have so far canceled fewer cargoes that month. Refinitiv said pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.4 bcfd so far in July, up from 2.3 bcfd in June, but still below the all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.65 bcfd so far this month, up from 5.44 bcfd in June and on track to top the record 5.55 bcfd in March. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul Jul 24 Jul 31 average 31(Forecast) (Actual) Jul 31 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +35 +26 +58 +33 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 1 1 3 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 213 216 219 204 197 U.S. GFS TDDs 215 217 220 207 200 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 89.1 89.1 88.7 91.4 78.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.8 7.0 8.1 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.9 95.9 95.7 98.4 86.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.3 2.3 2.6 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.7 5.7 5.1 4.2 U.S. LNG Exports 3.7 3.2 4.0 5.9 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 44.9 44.6 41.4 41.6 37.2 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.4 21.5 20.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.8 80.6 77.3 77.6 72.0 Total U.S. Demand 92.7 91.9 89.3 91.2 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.81 1.77 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.48 1.80 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.59 2.58 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.25 1.31 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.75 1.78 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.49 1.70 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.61 2.59 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.12 1.30 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 31.75 35.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 31.00 35.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.25 28.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 35.00 35.29 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 74.00 75.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 62.75 63.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by David Evans and Matthew Lewis)