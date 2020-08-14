UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures soar to 8-month high on hot weather forecasts

(Adds settlement prices, analyst quote) Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures soared on Friday to their highest since December on rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and forecasts for the weather to remain hot and air conditioning demand high through the end of August. "Gas prices are moving higher ... as a new surge of buying momentum enters an unsuspecting market," said Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston, noting "There is widespread consensus that warmer than normal temperatures will extend the summer into (September)." Front-month gas futures rose 17.4 cents, or 8.0%, to settle at $2.356 per million British thermal units, their highest close since Dec. 5. That put the contract up 5% for the week after it soared 24% last week. Although U.S. and European gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, a 45% jump in prices at the European Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in the Netherlands so far in August helped pull U.S. gas up about 30% this month. That made it profitable for more U.S. LNG cargoes to go to Europe. U.S. LNG exports were on track to rise in August for the first time in six months. Pipeline gas flowing to the plants climbed to 4.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far this month from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July. With LNG exports rising and the weather expected to remain hot through the end of August, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will increase from an average of 89.7 bcfd this week to 90.1 bcfd next week. Power usage in Texas, meanwhile, is expected to reach a record high on Friday and next-day electric prices in the West rose to their highest in years as a brutal heat wave blankets much of the western half of the country. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 14 Aug 7 Aug 14 average (Actual) (Actual) Aug 14 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +43 +58 +56 +44 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 1 1 4 5 U.S. GFS CDDs 206 215 211 192 180 U.S. GFS TDDs 208 216 212 196 186 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.3 89.0 88.7 92.6 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.7 6.9 6.9 7.8 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.0 95.9 95.6 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 1.9 1.9 2.9 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.6 5.8 5.4 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 3.9 4.4 4.5 4.1 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 40.5 41.7 41.7 42.5 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.5 21.6 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 76.5 77.7 77.9 78.5 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 88.2 89.7 90.1 90.9 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.19 2.05 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.51 1.70 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.98 2.85 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.04 1.15 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.05 1.92 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.47 1.56 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.26 3.01 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.80 1.73 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 33.50 37.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.75 32.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 336.50 97.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 42.30 22.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 217.50 64.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 218.50 66.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)