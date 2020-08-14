Energy
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures soar to 8-month high on hot weather forecasts

    Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures soared on Friday to their highest since December on
rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and forecasts for the weather to remain hot and air
conditioning demand high through the end of August.
    "Gas prices are moving higher ... as a new surge of buying momentum enters an unsuspecting market,"
said Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston, noting "There is widespread
consensus that warmer than normal temperatures will extend the summer into (September)."
    Front-month gas futures rose 17.4 cents, or 8.0%, to settle at $2.356 per million British
thermal units, their highest close since Dec. 5.
    That put the contract up 5% for the week after it soared 24% last week.
    Although U.S. and European gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, a 45% jump in
prices at the European Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in the Netherlands so far in
August helped pull U.S. gas up about 30% this month. That made it profitable for more U.S. LNG cargoes
to go to Europe.
    U.S. LNG exports were on track to rise in August for the first time in six months. Pipeline gas
flowing to the plants climbed to 4.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far this month from a 21-month
low of 3.3 bcfd in July.
    With LNG exports rising and the weather expected to remain hot through the end of August, Refinitiv
projected U.S. demand, including exports, will increase from an average of 89.7 bcfd this week to 90.1
bcfd next week.
    Power usage in Texas, meanwhile, is expected to reach a record high on Friday and next-day electric
prices in the West rose to their highest in years as a brutal heat wave blankets much of the western
half of the country.
                   
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          Aug 14         Aug 7        Aug 14     average    
                                         (Actual)       (Actual)                  Aug 14    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +43            +58          +56         +44      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              2              1            1           4            5
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             206            215          211         192          180
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             208            216          212         196          186
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.3           89.0         88.7        92.6         79.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.7            6.9          6.9         7.8          8.0
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                         95.0           95.9         95.6       100.4         87.3
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.1            1.9          1.9         2.9          2.2
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.8            5.6          5.8         5.4          4.4
 U.S. LNG Exports                          3.9            4.4          4.5         4.1          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           4.4            4.4          4.5         4.4          4.5
 U.S. Residential                          3.6            3.5          3.5         3.5          3.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          40.5           41.7         41.7        42.5         36.6
 U.S. Industrial                           21.4           21.5         21.6        21.5         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.0            2.1          2.1         2.1          2.0
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    76.5           77.7         77.9        78.5         71.4
 Total U.S. Demand                         88.2           89.7         90.1        90.9         80.0
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   2.19           2.05                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.51           1.70                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.98           2.85                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.04           1.15                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           2.05           1.92                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.47           1.56                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           4.26           3.01                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.80           1.73                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             33.50          37.25                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                29.75          32.25                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             336.50         97.00                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   42.30          22.75                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              217.50         64.50                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   218.50         66.00                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Nick Zieminski  and Marguerita Choy)
