UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures tumble to lowest since August 1995

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to close) By Scott DiSavino April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures tumbled on Wednesday to their lowest close since August 1995 along with a drop in oil prices as the coronavirus has cut global demand for energy. Traders noted gas futures fell despite forecasts for slightly cooler U.S. weather boosting heating demand next week, as well as a decline in output. "Following an attempt at a recovery early this week, bearishness is creeping back into the market today ... in the wake of President Trump’s comments that this could be a very painful two weeks,” said Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston. U.S. President Donald Trump warned Americans on Tuesday of a "painful" two weeks ahead in fighting the coronavirus, with a mounting U.S. death toll that could stretch into the hundreds of thousands even with strict social distancing measures. Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.3 cents, or 3.2%, to settle at $1.587 per million British thermal units, their lowest since August 1995. Oil prices fell on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude inventories rose last week by the most since 2016 while gasoline demand notched its biggest weekly drop ever due to the pandemic. Even before the coronavirus started to cut economic growth, gas was trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely. Looking ahead, gas prices in late 2020 and 2021 were trading at much higher levels than the front-month on expectations demand will rise later this year once governments loosen travel and work restrictions. Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over calendar 2022 for 15 days and over 2025 for five days. With the coming of spring-like weather, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 98.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 93.1 bcfd next week. Still, next week's forecast was slightly higher than the 92.9 bcfd Refinitiv forecast on Tuesday. On a daily basis, gas production in the Lower 48 states slipped to 93.3 bcfd on Tuesday from 93.5 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 92.9 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 96.5 bcfd on Nov. 30. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year March 27 March 20 March 27 average (Forecast) (Actual) March 27 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -24 -29 +6 -19 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 187 170 185 194 196 U.S. GFS CDDs 32 31 26 26 21 U.S. GFS TDDs 219 201 211 220 217 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.6 93.0 93.4 90.2 77.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.3 6.1 8.1 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.5 99.2 99.5 98.3 85.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.6 2.0 2.7 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.5 5.6 4.8 3.7 U.S. LNG Exports 9.2 9.1 9.2 4.0 1.8 U.S. Commercial 11.2 9.7 8.3 10.5 8.2 U.S. Residential 16.9 14.2 11.5 15.5 11.3 U.S. Power Plant 29.4 27.3 27.5 25.3 21.5 U.S. Industrial 23.2 22.7 22.2 23.1 23.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.2 2.0 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.8 80.8 76.3 81.2 70.9 Total U.S. Demand 105.1 98.1 93.1 92.7 78.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.71 1.65 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.59 1.44 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.23 2.14 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.39 1.24 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.57 1.45 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.65 1.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.48 1.65 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.24 0.21 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.25 19.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.00 19.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 16.25 40.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 19.00 17.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 11.75 16.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 12.50 17.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)