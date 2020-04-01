Energy
April 1, 2020 / 7:17 PM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures tumble to lowest since August 1995

Scott DiSavino

8 Min Read

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to close)
    By Scott DiSavino
    April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures tumbled on Wednesday to their lowest close since August
1995 along with a drop in oil prices as the coronavirus has cut global demand for energy.
    Traders noted gas futures fell despite forecasts for slightly cooler U.S. weather boosting heating
demand next week, as well as a decline in output.
    "Following an attempt at a recovery early this week, bearishness is creeping back into the market
today ... in the wake of President Trump’s comments that this could be a very painful two weeks,” said
Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston.
    U.S. President Donald Trump warned Americans on Tuesday of a "painful" two weeks ahead in fighting
the coronavirus, with a mounting U.S. death toll that could stretch into the hundreds of thousands even
with strict social distancing measures.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.3 cents,
or 3.2%, to settle at $1.587 per million British thermal units, their lowest since August 1995.
    Oil prices fell on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude inventories rose last week by the most
since 2016 while gasoline demand notched its biggest weekly drop ever due to the pandemic.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut economic growth, gas was trading near its lowest in years
as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more fuel in storage,
making shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    Looking ahead, gas prices in late 2020 and 2021 were trading at much higher
levels than the front-month on expectations demand will rise later this year once governments loosen
travel and work restrictions. Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over calendar 2022 for 15
days and over 2025 for five days.
    With the coming of spring-like weather, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S.
Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 98.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd)
this week to 93.1 bcfd next week. Still, next week's forecast was slightly higher than the 92.9 bcfd
Refinitiv forecast on Tuesday.
    On a daily basis, gas production in the Lower 48 states slipped to 93.3 bcfd on Tuesday from 93.5
bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 92.9 bcfd last week and an
all-time daily high of 96.5 bcfd on Nov. 30.
                  
                                        Week ended     Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         March 27      March 20      March 27     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                 March 27    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                -24            -29           +6          -19      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             187            170          185          194          196
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              32             31           26          26            21
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             219            201          211          220          217
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.6           93.0         93.4        90.2          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.9            6.3          6.1          8.1          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                        100.5           99.2         99.5        98.3          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.5            2.6          2.0          2.7          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.6            5.5          5.6          4.8          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          9.2            9.1          9.2          4.0          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           11.2           9.7          8.3         10.5          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          16.9           14.2         11.5        15.5          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          29.4           27.3         27.5        25.3          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           23.2           22.7         22.2        23.1          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.3            2.2          2.0          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    87.8           80.8         76.3        81.2          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                        105.1           98.1         93.1        92.7          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.71           1.65                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.59           1.44                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.23           2.14                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.39           1.24                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.57           1.45                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.65           1.50                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.48           1.65                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.24           0.21                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             20.25          19.25                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                20.00          19.50                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             16.25          40.75                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   19.00          17.00                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              11.75          16.00                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   12.50          17.25                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below