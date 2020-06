UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas hits 3-week high, wraps up best quarter since mid-2018

(Updates prices to settlement) June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose to their highest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, ending the best quarter since June 2018, as forecasts for hotter-than-normal weather increased demand for cooling. August futures rose 4.2 cents, or 2.5%, to settle at $1.751 per million British thermal units, having jumped more than 14% on Monday, the biggest daily gain since January 2019. Prices have gained nearly 7% this quarter, the most since June 2018. "We are seeing some support coming from expectation of summer heat and after last week's collapse some prolonged heat could actually start to bring in the extra demand and curb injections a little bit lower," said Daniel Myers, senior market analyst at Gelber & Associates. Refinitiv data indicated 243 cooling degree days (CDDs) in the lower 48 states over the next two weeks. The normal is 191 CDDs for this time of year. "Prices might have some trouble holding these gains until LNG export demand goes up and if supply does not ramp up as expected by many investors," Myers said. For the month, futures suffered their second straight fall after slumping to their lowest since August 1995 last week, hurt by demand destruction from the coronavirus, swelling stockpiles and lower liquefied natural gas exports earlier in the month. Prolonged lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus have kept many businesses shut, cutting U.S. LNG exports by half since the start of the year with stockpiles filling fast, expected to reach a record 4.1 trillion cubic feet by the end of October. Chesapeake on Sunday became the largest U.S. oil and gas producer to seek bankruptcy protection in at least five years, falling to heavy debt and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on energy markets. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year June 26 June 19 June 26 average (Forecast) (Actual) June 26 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +77 +120 +92 +65 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 3 3 5 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 243 222 214 201 191 U.S. GFS TDDs 245 225 217 206 195 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.0 87.7 87.7 77.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.4 6.3 6.5 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 94.4 94.1 94.2 85.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.4 2.4 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.5 5.4 4.1 U.S. LNG Exports 4.1 4.4 3.9 1.9 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 4.1 U.S. Power Plant 37.3 39.1 43.3 31.0 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.4 21.4 20.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.1 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.0 74.8 79.1 66.7 Total U.S. Demand 85.0 87.0 90.7 74.6 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.67 1.42 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.62 1.39 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.19 2.10 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.51 1.29 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.64 1.42 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.60 1.49 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.80 1.54 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.28 1.19 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 21.50 22.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 25.00 22.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.00 20.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 0.25 13.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 21.50 21.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 21.50 22.50 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Marguerita Choy)