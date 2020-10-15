UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas jumps over 6% on small storage build, cold forecasts

(Adds latest prices, EIA storage report) Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose over 6% on Thursday on forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand over the next two weeks and a smaller-than-expected storage build. That price increase came despite a rise in output with Gulf Coast wells returning after Hurricane Delta and an increase in gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants now that all U.S. facilities are operating following hurricane and maintenance shutdowns. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. utilities injected 46 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended Oct. 9. That is lower than the 55-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 102 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 87 bcf. The increase boosted stockpiles to 3.877 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 10.0% above the five-year average of 3.524 tcf for this time of year and keeps inventories on track to reach a record over 4.0 tcf by the end of October. After falling almost 8% in the prior session, front-month gas futures rose 16.4 cents, or 6.2%, to $2.800 per million British thermal units at 10:33 a.m. EDT (1433 GMT). Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states jumped to 87.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Wednesday from a 26-month low of 82.4 bcfd over the weekend as wells shut for Delta returned to service. As LNG exports rise and the weather turns colder, Refinitiv projected average demand would jump from 85.2 bcfd this week to 91.6 bcfd next week. That is higher than Refinitiv's forecast on Wednesday. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 6.8 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7 bcfd in September, despite several hurricane and maintenance outages this month. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 9 Oct 2 Oct 9 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 9 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +55 +75 +102 +87 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 173 148 190 125 155 U.S. GFS CDDs 40 44 37 45 31 U.S. GFS TDDs 213 202 227 160 186 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 86.8 84.6 84.8 94.9 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.7 6.2 6.2 7.3 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 92.5 90.8 91.1 102.2 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.1 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.9 6.1 6.0 5.6 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 7.1 6.5 7.9 6.6 2.3 U.S. Commercial 6.0 5.7 7.7 7.2 6.7 U.S. Residential 6.2 5.6 9.3 8.6 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 31.2 31.0 29.3 28.9 26.8 U.S. Industrial 22.2 21.9 22.9 22.2 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.1 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 2.0 1.9 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.8 70.4 75.5 73.0 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 87.0 85.2 91.6 87.3 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.02 2.14 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.27 1.24 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.10 4.13 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.15 1.12 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.08 1.87 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.48 1.36 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.50 1.90 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.29 0.23 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.75 25.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 22.96 22.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 19.00 24.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 49.00 28.88 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 78.00 64.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 91.50 80.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)