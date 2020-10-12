UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas jumps to 19-month high on cold, rising LNG exports

(Adds latest prices) Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures spiked on Monday to their highest since March 2019 as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants jumps with units returning in Louisiana after Hurricane Delta and in Maryland after maintenance work. Traders also noted prices were up on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks and with output on track to drop to its lowest since July 2018 due mostly to well shut-ins for Delta. Delta slammed into the Louisiana coast late Friday, causing over 878,000 customers to lose power. There were about 224,000 homes and businesses still without service Monday morning, mostly in Louisiana. Front-month gas futures rose 14.0 cents, or 5.1%, to settle at $2.881 per million British thermal units, their highest close since March 2019. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states would slide from a 26-month low of 82.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) over the weekend to a preliminary 82.0 bcfd on Monday due to the Delta shut-ins. The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said energy firms started to return offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico. BSEE said that output was now curtailed by 1.3 bcfd, down from 1.7 bcfd on Sunday. In Louisiana, the Cameron and Sabine Pass LNG export plants both took in more pipeline gas over the weekend and tankers started to return to Sabine. There is also at least one vessel waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to go to Cameron, according to Refinitiv data. In Maryland, Dominion's Cove Point started to exit its three-week annual maintenance outage. As LNG feedgas rises and the weather turns colder, Refinitiv projected average demand would jump from 84.6 bcfd this week to 94.8 bcfd next week. That is higher than Refinitiv's forecast on Friday. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 9 Oct 2 Oct 9 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 9 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +63 +75 +102 +87 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 161 119 190 125 143 U.S. GFS CDDs 41 57 37 45 34 U.S. GFS TDDs 202 176 227 160 177 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 86.8 83.0 83.5 94.9 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.7 6.3 6.3 7.3 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 92.5 89.3 89.8 102.2 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.1 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.9 6.0 6.0 5.6 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 7.1 6.5 8.2 6.6 2.3 U.S. Commercial 6.0 5.7 8.5 7.2 6.7 U.S. Residential 6.2 5.4 10.9 8.6 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 31.2 30.7 29.3 28.9 26.8 U.S. Industrial 22.2 21.9 23.3 22.2 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 2.1 1.9 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.8 69.8 78.4 73.0 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 87.0 84.6 94.8 87.3 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.25 1.49 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 0.52 0.67 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.87 3.86 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.57 0.64 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.23 1.19 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 0.74 0.78 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.90 2.38 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.66 0.89 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 19.50 22.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 14.50 18.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 45.00 21.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 30.00 24.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 36.00 22.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 29.75 28.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and Cynthia Osterman)