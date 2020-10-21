UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas jumps to 20-month high over $3 on rising LNG exports

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed almost 4% to a 20-month high on Wednesday as liquefied natural gas exports rise and output eases. Front-month gas futures rose 11.0 cents, or 3.8%, to settle at $3.023 per million British thermal units. That was their first close over $3 since January 2019 and puts the contract up almost 70% from a recent low of $1.795 on Sept. 21. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 86.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October. That would be the lowest in a month since September 2018 and puts output on track to drop for a fourth month in a row for the first time since June 2016, according to Refinitiv and federal energy data. Output hit an all-time high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Those production declines come as low prices earlier in the year due to coronavirus demand destruction caused energy firms to shut oil and gas wells and cut back on new drilling by so much that output from new wells no longer offsets existing well declines. As LNG exports rise and the weather turns colder, Refinitiv projected average demand would jump from 90.0 bcfd this week to 97.7 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 7.0 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7 bcfd in September. That would be the most in a month since April and puts exports on track to rise for a third month in a row for the first time since February when feedgas hit a record 8.7 bcfd as rising global gas prices prompt buyers to reverse cargo cancellations. Gas prices in Europe and Asia were trading at their highest since November 2019 and October 2019, respectively. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 16 Oct 9 Oct 16 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 16 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +52 +46 +92 +75 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 210 203 173 145 181 U.S. GFS CDDs 33 35 28 31 24 U.S. GFS TDDs 243 238 201 176 205 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 84.7 88.3 88.2 95.7 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 5.7 6.0 7.4 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 90.9 94.1 94.2 103.1 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.4 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.1 6.0 5.4 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 6.5 7.7 8.6 6.9 2.3 U.S. Commercial 5.8 7.2 9.2 7.5 6.7 U.S. Residential 5.6 8.3 12.5 9.2 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.9 29.4 28.9 28.8 26.8 U.S. Industrial 21.9 22.6 23.5 22.1 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.2 2.0 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.4 73.9 80.9 74.0 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 85.2 90.0 97.7 88.7 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.57 2.30 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.48 1.28 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.22 4.10 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.31 1.12 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.72 2.42 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.07 1.60 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.68 3.49 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.62 0.48 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 32.25 28.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 21.50 22.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 29.50 21.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 29.13 32.94 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 45.88 35.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 50.25 51.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)