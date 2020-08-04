UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas jumps to highest since Jan on rising LNG exports, hot weather

(Adds latest prices) Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Tuesday jumped to their highest since January as liquefied natural gas exports rose and on forecasts for hot weather through late August after Hurricane Isaias blows through, keeping air conditioners humming. Front-month gas futures rose 9.2 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $2.193 per million British thermal units, their highest close since Jan. 10. That put the contract into overbought territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) over 70 for a second day in a row for the first time since November 2019. On Monday, volume in the front-month, which soared almost 17%, topped 381,000 contracts, its highest since hitting a record 495,196 in November 2018 during the market's most volatile period, when it rose 18% one day and fell 17% the next. Hurricane Isaias, which hit North Carolina overnight, broke the heat wave that has blanketed much of the country since late June. The storm left more than 1.4 million homes and businesses from New York to North Carolina without power on Tuesday and was expected to cause more damage as it scrapes north up the East Coast. But with hot weather expected to return after Isaias blows away, data provider Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from an average of 88.6 bcfd this week to 91.8 bcfd next week. That, however, is a little lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday as higher prices cause power generators to burn more coal instead of gas. U.S. LNG exports are on track to rise for the first time in six months as the amount of pipeline gas flowing to the plants rose to 4.0 bcfd in August from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July when buyers canceled dozens of cargoes. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul Jul 24 Jul 31 average 31(Forecast) (Actual) Jul 31 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +35 +26 +58 +33 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 3 4 1 3 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 213 211 218 200 193 U.S. GFS TDDs 216 215 219 203 196 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.5 88.1 88.2 92.3 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.9 7.0 8.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.3 94.9 95.2 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.2 2.2 3.0 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.7 5.7 4.8 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 3.2 4.0 5.0 4.3 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.7 3.5 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 44.7 40.7 42.8 43.6 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.5 21.4 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.7 76.7 79.0 79.3 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 91.9 88.6 91.8 91.4 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.95 1.83 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.67 1.50 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.60 2.54 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.46 1.23 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.78 1.66 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.50 1.51 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.20 2.26 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.80 0.64 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 30.75 28.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.75 26.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 27.00 35.45 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 28.00 20.81 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 27.75 54.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 28.00 43.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Marguerita Choy)