UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas jumps to near 3-month high as LNG exports rise, heat next week

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped over 10% to a near three-month high on Monday with
an increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and forecasts for more hot weather and cooling demand
next week than previously expected.
    That price rise came despite forecasts calling for a short break this week in the heat wave that has
blanketed much of the country since late June.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 18.2 cents, or 10.1%, to
$1.981 per million British thermal units at 9:19 a.m. EDT (1319 GMT). That puts the contract on track
for its highest close since May 5.
    Speculators last week boosted their long positions on the NYMEX for a seventh week in a row to their
highest since November 2018 on expectations energy demand will rise as the economy rebounds when state
governments lift more coronavirus-linked lockdowns.
    In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Isaias is projected to briefly strengthen into a hurricane as it
moves toward the Carolinas before weakening back into a storm as it marches north up the rest of the
U.S. East Coast over the next few days. Traders noted that storms in nonproduction areas tend to cut
demand.
    With the weather expected to turn hot again, data provider Refinitiv projected U.S. demand,
including exports, will rise from 88.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 92.5 bcfd next
week.
    Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 4.0 bcfd (41% utilization) so far in August,
up from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July when buyers canceled dozens of cargoes, but still down from a
record 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in 2019.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                            Jul          Jul 24       Jul 31     average    
                                       31(Forecast)     (Actual)                  Jul 31    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +35            +26          +58         +33      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              4              2            1           3            3
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             211            213          218         200          194
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             215            215          219         203          197
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.5           88.0         88.1        92.3         79.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.8            6.8          6.8         8.1          8.0
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                         95.3           94.8        94.910      100.4         87.3
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.3            2.2          2.2         3.0          2.2
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.7            5.7          5.7         4.8          4.4
 U.S. LNG Exports                          3.2            4.0          5.0         4.3          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           4.4            4.4          4.5         4.4          4.5
 U.S. Residential                          3.5            3.6          3.7         3.5          3.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          44.7           40.9         43.4        43.6         36.6
 U.S. Industrial                           21.4           21.4         21.5        21.4         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.3          4.4         4.3          4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.0          2.1         2.0          2.0
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    80.7           76.9         79.6        79.3         71.4
 Total U.S. Demand                         91.9           88.8         92.5        91.4         80.0
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.83           1.81                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.50           1.48                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.54           2.59                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.23           1.25                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.66           1.75                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.51           1.49                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.26           2.61                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.64           1.12                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             28.00          31.75                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                26.75          31.00                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             35.45          28.25                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   20.81          35.00                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              54.00          74.00                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   43.00          62.75                              
    

 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
