UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas jumps to near 3-month high as LNG exports rise, heat next week

(Adds latest prices) Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped over 10% to a near three-month high on Monday with an increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and forecasts for more hot weather and cooling demand next week than previously expected. That price rise came despite forecasts calling for a short break this week in the heat wave that has blanketed much of the country since late June. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 18.2 cents, or 10.1%, to $1.981 per million British thermal units at 9:19 a.m. EDT (1319 GMT). That puts the contract on track for its highest close since May 5. Speculators last week boosted their long positions on the NYMEX for a seventh week in a row to their highest since November 2018 on expectations energy demand will rise as the economy rebounds when state governments lift more coronavirus-linked lockdowns. In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Isaias is projected to briefly strengthen into a hurricane as it moves toward the Carolinas before weakening back into a storm as it marches north up the rest of the U.S. East Coast over the next few days. Traders noted that storms in nonproduction areas tend to cut demand. With the weather expected to turn hot again, data provider Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from 88.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 92.5 bcfd next week. Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 4.0 bcfd (41% utilization) so far in August, up from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July when buyers canceled dozens of cargoes, but still down from a record 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in 2019. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul Jul 24 Jul 31 average 31(Forecast) (Actual) Jul 31 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +35 +26 +58 +33 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 4 2 1 3 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 211 213 218 200 194 U.S. GFS TDDs 215 215 219 203 197 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.5 88.0 88.1 92.3 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.8 6.8 8.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.3 94.8 94.910 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.2 2.2 3.0 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.7 5.7 4.8 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 3.2 4.0 5.0 4.3 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.7 3.5 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 44.7 40.9 43.4 43.6 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.5 21.4 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.7 76.9 79.6 79.3 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 91.9 88.8 92.5 91.4 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.83 1.81 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.50 1.48 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.54 2.59 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.23 1.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.66 1.75 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.51 1.49 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.26 2.61 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.64 1.12 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.00 31.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 26.75 31.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 35.45 28.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 20.81 35.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 54.00 74.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 43.00 62.75