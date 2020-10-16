UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas little changed as cold forecasts offset rising output

Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures traded within a few cents of unchanged on Friday as forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand and a rise in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports offset an increase in output after Hurricane Delta. Front-month gas futures fell 0.8 cents, or 0.3%, to $2.767 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:50 a.m. EDT (1550 GMT). That puts the contract on track to rise for a fourth week in a row after gaining about 1% this week. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states jumped to 87.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Thursday from a 26-month low of 82.4 bcfd over the weekend as wells shut for Delta returned to service. As LNG exports rise and the weather turns colder, Refinitiv projected average demand would jump from 85.1 bcfd this week to 90.3 bcfd next week and 98.0 bcfd in two weeks. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 6.8 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7 bcfd in September, despite hurricane and maintenance outages this month. That would be the most in a month since April and puts exports on track to rise for a third month in a row for the first time since February when feedgas hit a record 8.7 bcfd as rising global gas prices prompted buyers to reverse cargo cancellations. Previously, U.S. exports fell from March-July as coronavirus-related demand destruction caused prices in Europe and Asia to collapse to record lows and buyers to cancel around 175 U.S. cargoes. Front-month gas prices in Europe and Asia were trading at their highest since December 2019 and January 2020, respectively, putting them both more than $2 per mmBtu over the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 16 Oct 9 Oct 16 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 16 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +56 +46 +92 +75 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 175 173 190 125 159 U.S. GFS CDDs 42 40 37 45 29 U.S. GFS TDDs 217 213 227 160 188 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 86.8 84.7 86.2 94.9 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.7 6.2 6.2 7.3 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 92.5 90.9 92.2 102.2 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.1 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.9 6.1 5.9 5.6 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 7.1 6.5 8.1 6.6 2.3 U.S. Commercial 6.0 5.7 7.3 7.2 6.7 U.S. Residential 6.2 5.5 8.5 8.6 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 31.2 30.9 29.3 28.9 26.8 U.S. Industrial 22.2 21.9 22.7 22.2 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.2 4.3 4.1 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 2.0 1.9 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.8 70.3 74.2 73.0 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 87.0 85.1 90.3 87.3 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.23 2.02 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.48 1.27 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.20 4.10 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.26 1.15 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.21 2.08 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.39 1.48 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.71 4.50 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.19 0.29 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 27.75 23.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 25.00 22.96 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 19.25 19.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 31.47 49.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 82.83 78.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 117.25 91.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)