April 9, 2020

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas little changed as cooler forecasts offset big storage build

9 Min Read

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, adds EIA report)
    April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed as forecasts for cooler weather and
higher demand over the next two weeks offset a bigger-than-expected storage build and longer-range
projects calling for demand destruction from the coronavirus outbreak.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities injected 38 billion cubic feet (bcf)
of gas into storage during the week ended April 3.
    That was much more than the 24-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an
increase of 25 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average addition of 6 bcf for
the period.
    The increase for the week ended April 3 boosted stockpiles to 2.024 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 19.1%
above the five-year average of 1.700 tcf for this time of year.
    On the last day of trade before Good Friday and the Easter holiday weekend, front-month gas futures
 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged to $1.787 per million
British thermal units at 10:47AM EDT/EST, or unchanged
    For the week, the front-month was up 10% after falling about 1% last week to its lowest since August
1995.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and energy demand, gas was already
trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities
to leave more fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    Analysts said steps to slow the spread of coronavirus reduced demand from commercial and industrial
companies as offices closed and factories run at lower capacities. Electricity trade group Edison
Electric Institute (EEI) said power demand fell last week to a 16-year low EEI-.
    The EIA projected U.S. gas consumption would fall to 83.79 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020
and 81.24 bcfd in 2021 from a record 84.97 bcfd in 2019. That would be the first annual decline in
consumption since 2017 and the first time demand falls for two consecutive years since 2006.
    Looking ahead, however, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021
were trading much higher than the front month on expectations demand will jump in coming months as the
economy recovers with the loosening of travel and work restrictions as the spread of the new coronavirus
slows. Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over 2022 for 20 days and over 2025 for
10 days.
    In Texas, gas forwards for 2021 at the Waha hub in the Permian basin were trading at their highest
levels in years, up from below zero now, on expectations gas supplies from oil drilling will drop as low
crude prices prompt energy firms to cut rigs.
    With cooler weather still coming, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48
states, including exports, will rise from an average of 92.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week
to 98.7 bcfd next week. That is similar of Refinitiv's forecasts on Wednesday.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                          April 3      March 27      April 3      average    
                                         (Actual)       (Actual)                  April 3    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +38            -19          +25          +6       
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             218            215          141          164          168
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              24             24           31          31            28
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             242            238          172          197          186
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.2           93.0         93.0        89.1          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.2            5.8          6.6          7.7          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         99.4           98.8         99.6        96.8          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.6            2.5          2.5          2.6          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.5            4.7          5.4          4.8          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          9.1            7.9          7.7          3.4          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           9.6            8.4          10.5         7.9          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          13.9           11.6         15.1        10.4          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          27.3           28.1         27.0        25.6          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           22.7           22.4         23.6        22.0          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.1          2.2          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    80.3           77.4         83.1        72.7          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                         97.6           92.4         98.7        83.5          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.86           1.83                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.50           1.48                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.44           2.51                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.44           1.43                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.74           1.74                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.65           1.60                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.99           2.10                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                -0.15           0.28                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             25.75          22.75                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                20.25          19.00                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             24.00          94.00                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   23.88          23.88                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              25.00          25.00                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   27.00          27.00                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)
Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio
