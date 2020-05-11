UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas little changed as milder forecasts offset slowing output

(Adds closing prices) May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Monday were little changed on Monday as forecasts for milder weather and less demand over the next two weeks offset a continued slowdown in output as energy firms slash spending on new drilling and shut well after crude price collapsed due to demand destruction from the coronavirus. Those oil wells also produce a lot of gas. Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.3 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $1.826 per million British thermal units. That kept front-month at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana higher than the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands. Henry Hub futures were also was trading higher than TTF in July and August. Analysts said those high U.S. prices and low prices elsewhere should prompt buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to keep canceling some U.S. cargoes in coming months. In April, buyers canceled about 20 U.S. LNG cargoes that were due to be shipped in June. Looking ahead, U.S. gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump once governments loosen coronavirus travel and work restrictions. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected gas production will fall to an annual average of 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 87.5 bcfd in 2021 from a record 92.2 bcfd in 2019 due to the reduction in drilling. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has fallen to 90.3 bcfd so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. The EIA projected coronavirus lockdowns will cut U.S. gas use - not including exports - to an average of 83.8 bcfd in 2020 and 81.2 bcfd in 2021 from a record 85.0 bcfd in 2019. With the weather expected to turn milder, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would fall from an average of 86.4 bcfd this week to 81.6 bcfd next week. That is lower than Refinitiv's demand forecasts on Friday of 87.4 bcfd this week and 82.7 bcfd next week. Even though the coronavirus is reducing global gas use, the EIA still expects U.S. exports to hit record highs in coming years as more LNG export plants and pipelines enter service. Still, the agency has reduced its projections on the pace of that growth due to the pandemic. Refinitiv said U.S. LNG exports have averaged 7.3 bcfd so far in May, down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April and an all-time high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 8 May 1 May 8 average (Actual) (Actual) May 8 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +102 +109 +100 +85 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 53 97 75 63 62 U.S. GFS CDDs 103 70 78 82 76 U.S. GFS TDDs 156 167 153 145 138 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.2 90.6 90.6 89.0 77.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 5.8 6.0 7.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 96.1 96.4 96.6 96.6 84.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.1 2.1 2.6 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.5 4.7 4.6 4.6 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 7.3 7.3 7.7 5.8 2.0 U.S. Commercial 6.6 8.0 5.1 6.4 5.5 U.S. Residential 7.9 10.4 5.2 7.5 6.1 U.S. Power Plant 25.8 24.8 28.9 25.8 25.3 U.S. Industrial 22.1 22.6 21.6 22.0 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.9 72.3 67.1 68.2 64.0 Total U.S. Demand 83.2 86.4 81.6 81.2 71.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.74 1.83 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.42 1.59 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.60 2.74 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.32 1.48 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.66 1.84 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.45 1.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.88 2.20 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.54 1.56 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 17.50 16.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.50 20.33 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 17.75 17.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 16.00 16.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 17.50 23.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 15.35 24.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)