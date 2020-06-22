UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas little changed as rising output offset higher demand

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to close) June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Monday as rising daily output offset forecasts for warmer-than-normal weather and higher air conditioning demand over the next two weeks. Front-month gas futures fell 0.5 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $1.664 per million British thermal units. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged just 87.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in June, down from a 16-month low of 88.2 bcfd in May and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. On a daily basis, however, output hit a five-week high of 88.4 bcfd over the weekend, up from a 19-month low of 85.7 bcfd in late May. With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. demand, including exports, would rise from 84.8 bcfd this week to 86.6 bcfd next week. That confirms Refinitiv's warmer-than-usual projection but was slightly lower than its outlook on Friday. The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas export plants averaged just 4.0 bcfd (41% utilization) in June, down from an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in calendar 2019. On a daily basis, however, LNG exports were on track to rise to 4.1 bcfd on Monday from a 14-month low of 3.6 bcfd last week. U.S. pipeline exports, meanwhile, are rising as North American consumers crank up their air conditioners. Refinitiv said pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.3 bcfd in June, up from a seven-month low of 2.2 bcfd in May but still well below the all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.3 bcfd this month, up from 4.8 bcfd in May but shy of the record 5.6 bcfd in March. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 19 Jun 12 Jun 19 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jun 19 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +97 +85 +103 +73 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 1 5 7 7 U.S. GFS CDDs 215 220 193 188 176 U.S. GFS TDDs 217 221 198 195 183 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.0 88.2 88.1 90.9 77.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.8 6.2 6.3 7.2 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 93.8 94.5 94.4 98.1 85.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.2 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.2 5.3 5.2 5.3 4.1 U.S. LNG Exports 3.8 4.0 4.1 5.9 1.9 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.8 3.5 3.5 3.6 4.1 U.S. Power Plant 30.5 37.5 39.4 34.1 31.0 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.3 21.4 21.3 20.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 2.0 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 66.5 73.2 75.1 69.8 66.7 Total U.S. Demand 77.8 84.8 86.6 83.2 74.6 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.49 1.51 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.44 1.41 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.24 2.24 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.35 1.31 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.52 1.48 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.58 1.61 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.57 1.68 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.30 1.31 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.75 23.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 25.50 23.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.50 18.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 13.00 14.06 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 16.00 21.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 16.25 21.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)