UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas on track for highest close since December on hot weather

    Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Thursday pared
gains on a slightly bigger-than-expected storage build last
week, but remained on track to hit their highest close since
December on rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and
forecasts the weather will remain hot through late August.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S.
utilities injected 33 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into
storage in the week ended July 31.
    That is a little higher than the 30 bcf analysts forecast in
a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 58 bcf during
the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build
of 33 bcf.
    The increase boosted stockpiles to 3.274 trillion cubic feet
(tcf), 15.1% above the five-year average of 2.845 tcf for this
time of year.
    By the end of the injection season in October, analysts
expect U.S. inventories will reach a record high over 4.1 tcf.

    Front-month gas futures rose 4.1 cents, or 1.9%, to
$2.232 per million British thermal units at 10:34 a.m. EDT (1434
GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since
Dec. 26.
    Before EIA released the storage report, the front-month was
up 2.6%.
    With hot weather expected to return, data provider Refinitiv
projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from an
average of 88.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to
90.6 bcfd next week. That is a little lower than Refinitiv's
outlook on Wednesday as higher gas prices cause power generators
to burn more coal instead of gas.
    U.S. LNG exports are on track to rise for the first time in
six months as the amount of pipeline gas flowing to the plants
rose to 3.9 bcfd in August from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in
July when buyers canceled dozens of cargoes. 
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                            Jul          Jul 24       Jul 31     average    
                                        31(Actual)      (Actual)                  Jul 31    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +33            +26          +58         +33      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              2              3            1           3            3
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             215            207          218         200          191
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             217            210          219         203          194
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.5           88.1         88.2        92.3         79.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.8            6.7          7.0         8.1          8.0
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                         95.3           94.9         95.2       100.4         87.3
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.3            2.1          2.1         3.0          2.2
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.7            5.8          5.8         4.8          4.4
 U.S. LNG Exports                          3.2            3.9          4.6         4.3          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.5
 U.S. Residential                          3.5            3.6          3.6         3.5          3.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          44.7           40.8         42.0        43.6         36.6
 U.S. Industrial                           21.4           21.4         21.5        21.4         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.3          4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.0          2.1         2.0          2.0
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    80.7           76.7         78.1        79.3         71.4
 Total U.S. Demand                         91.9           88.5         90.6        91.4         80.0
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   2.23           2.07                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.58           1.79                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.70           2.69                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.42           1.56                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.95           1.92                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.55           1.81                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.18           2.15                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.13           1.51                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             26.50          27.75                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                24.50          22.50                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             22.00          22.00                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                    9.93          21.13                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              23.25          25.50                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   23.50          25.50                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
