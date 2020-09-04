Energy
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas rises on hopes of higher LNG exports

 (Recasts, adds comment and closing prices)
    Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Friday, supported by expectations of an increase in
LNG exports after they dropped last week as Hurricane Laura shut facilities and export plants.
    Front-month gas futures rose 10.1 cents, or 4.1%, to settle at $2.588 per million British thermal
units (mmBtu).
    For the week, the front-month registered its first weekly fall in five and at a decline of 3.5%, its
worst performance since the week ended July 17.
    "There are some news that the LNG exports demand is about to start picking back up again in the next week
or so, as some of the facilities are getting back electricity and ramping up, that's very supportive for the
market," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.
    "The market was definitely looking for that demand, after having the big falloff in the exports towards
the end of August before the storms hit," he added.
     Cheniere Energy, the country's top LNG exporter, and Sempra LNG are expected to resume operations after
no major damage was found following Hurricane Laura.
    Laura knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas after
slamming into the Gulf Coast near the Texas-Louisiana border last week as a major Category 4 storm.

    Demand in the Lower 48 states is expected to decline slightly, falling from 83.9 billion cubic feet per
day (bcfd) this week to 83.6 bcfd in the next, according to Refinitiv.
    Refinitiv data indicated 137 cooling degree days (CDDs) in the Lower 48 over the next two weeks,
decreasing from 148 CDDs the previous day, but still above the 30-year normal of 126.
    CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees
Celsius) and are used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses.
    
                                        Week ended     Week ended    Year ago      Five-year     
                                          Sept.          Aug 28      Sept. 4    average Sept. 4  
                                       4(Forecast)      (Actual)                                 
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +60            +35          +80            +68        
                                                                                                 
                                                                                                 
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                              
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year Norm    30-Year Norm
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              23             17           10            21              23
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             137            148          169            136            126
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             160            165          179            157            149
                                                                                                 
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                           
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week Last    Five-Year
                                                                                     Year        Average For
                                                                                                    Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              87.6           87.8         87.9          92.7            79.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.3            6.6          7.0            7.7            8.0
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0            0.0            0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                         93.9           94.4         94.9          100.4           87.3
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.0            2.0          2.0            3.1            2.2
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    6.2            6.0          6.0            5.5            4.4
 U.S. LNG Exports                          2.9            4.2          5.7            6.5            2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           4.6            4.8          4.9            4.5            4.5
 U.S. Residential                          3.7            3.9          4.1            3.6            3.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          38.0           35.0         33.0          33.9            36.6
 U.S. Industrial                           21.5           21.7         21.5          21.5            20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.3            4.3          4.3            4.3            4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.0            1.9          1.9            2.1            2.0
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1            0.1            0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    74.2           71.7         69.9          70.0            71.4
 Total U.S. Demand                         85.4           83.9         83.6          85.1            80.0
                                                                                                 
                                                                                                 
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                              
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                                 
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   2.32           2.15                                   
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.58           1.74                                   
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             3.62           3.59                                   
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.45           1.54                                   
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           2.19           2.17                                   
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.58           1.64                                   
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           5.01           3.17                                   
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 2.08           1.91                                   
                                                                                                 
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                            
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                                 
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             22.75          29.50                                   
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                25.50          28.00                                   
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             25.75          25.50                                   
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   105.00         105.00                                  
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              97.00          97.00                                   
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   78.00          78.00                                   
 
 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)
