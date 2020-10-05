UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas rises over 9% on higher LNG exports, another hurricane

(Adds latest prices, hurricane headed for Gulf Coast) Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped over 9% on Monday as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports rise and on worries production will be shut in again later this week with another hurricane heading into the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Delta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before slamming into the Gulf Coast between Louisiana and Florida on Friday. Front-month gas futures rose 22.3 cents, or 9.2%, to $2.661 per million British thermal units at 9:37 a.m. EDT (1337 GMT). Despite the rise in the futures, spot gas prices for Monday fell to their lowest in years in several regions of the United States and Canada as mild weather and coronavirus demand destruction cut usage of the fuel for heating and industrial purposes. Gas speculators, meanwhile, boosted their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges last week for a second week in three on expectations energy demand will rise as the economy rebounds once state governments lift more coronavirus-linked lockdowns. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 86.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, down from a four-month low of 87.2 bcfd in September. Those production declines come as low prices earlier in the year due to coronavirus demand destruction caused energy firms to shut wells and cut back on new drilling so much that output from new wells no longer offsets existing well declines. With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would slip from 86.8 bcfd this week to 86.4 bcfd next week. That, however, was higher than Refinitiv's forecasts on Friday. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants averaged 7.1 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7 bcfd in September as vessels started to return to Cameron in Louisiana. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 2 Sep 25 Oct 2 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 2 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +77 +76 +102 +86 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 92 87 75 73 116 U.S. GFS CDDs 56 57 99 72 45 U.S. GFS TDDs 148 144 174 145 161 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 86.6 86.8 86.6 94.2 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 6.4 6.2 7.3 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 92.6 93.2 92.8 101.5 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.2 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.7 5.9 5.9 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 6.4 7.5 8.1 6.1 2.3 U.S. Commercial 5.3 6.1 6.0 5.8 6.7 U.S. Residential 4.9 6.4 6.5 5.8 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.6 30.6 29.6 31.1 26.8 U.S. Industrial 21.8 21.1 21.8 21.5 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.2 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.9 71.5 70.2 70.4 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 83.4 86.8 86.4 84.6 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.41 1.60 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 0.83 0.71 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.55 3.63 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.84 0.52 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.06 1.28 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 0.91 0.74 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.27 3.48 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.03 0.34 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 18.25 18.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 15.50 17.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 15.75 14.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 25.25 29.03 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 35.81 60.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 37.50 62.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)