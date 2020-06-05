Energy
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas slides on cooler weather and lower mid-June demand

    June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped 2% on
Friday on forecasts for milder weather and lower air
conditioning demand in mid-June.
    The decline came despite an increase in liquefied natural
gas (LNG) exports and concerns a tropical storm threatening the
Gulf of Mexico could cut output.
    Front-month gas futures for July delivery on the New
York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.0 cents to settle at $1.782 per
million British thermal unit.
    For the week, the front-month was down about 2% after rising
almost 7% last week.
    Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to sweep across
Louisiana's on- and offshore production areas over the weekend.

    Refinitiv said gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states
fell to an average of 88.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so
far in June from a one-year low of 89.3 bcfd in May and an
all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November.
    With the coming of milder weather in mid-June, Refinitiv
projected U.S. demand, including exports, would rise from 81.2
bcfd this week to 82.2 bcfd next week before sliding to 81.6
bcfd in two weeks.
    The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants
was on track to reach 5.0 bcfd on Friday after dropping to a
13-month low of 3.7 bcfd Monday. That compares with an
eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a monthly record high of
8.7 bcfd in February.
    Analysts said U.S. LNG exports dropped in recent months
after buyers canceled cargoes due to a collapse in European gas
prices.
    Major European benchmarks have
soared around 60% this week from record lows last week, boosting
forwards at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) for all
months over the U.S. Henry Hub for the first time
since late April.
        
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                           Jun 5        May 29        Jun 5      average    
                                         (Actual)       (Actual)                  Jun 5     
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +104           +102         +107        +94      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              12             12           17          22           18
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             163            156          127         140          136
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             175            168          144         162          154
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                               
                                                                                            
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.3           88.7         88.5        89.9         77.5
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.1            6.2          6.6         8.0          7.9
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         94.3           95.0         95.1        97.9         85.5
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.1            2.2          2.2         2.2          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.8            5.1          4.9         4.8          4.1
 U.S. LNG Exports                          6.0            5.2          5.1         5.2          1.9
 U.S. Commercial                           4.6            4.6          4.5         4.6          4.7
 U.S. Residential                          4.0            4.0          3.8         4.1          4.1
 U.S. Power Plant                          29.5           32.4         33.9        32.0         31.0
 U.S. Industrial                           21.2           21.3         21.3        21.4         20.4
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.5
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.7            1.8          1.9         1.8          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    65.6           68.7         70.0        68.4         66.7
 Total U.S. Demand                         78.5           81.2         82.2        80.6         74.6
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.68           1.84                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.45           1.58                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.56           2.65                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.40           1.46                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.70           1.76                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.63           1.73                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.06           2.53                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.56           1.63                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             23.75          25.75                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                28.00          29.00                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             27.25          31.00                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                    2.13          17.79                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              33.00          44.88                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   22.75          33.00                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Tom
Brown)
