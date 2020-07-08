UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas slides on smaller than expected output drop, less cooling demand

Energy
U.S. natgas slides on smaller than expected output drop, less cooling demand

    July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on
Wednesday from a two-month high in the prior session on a
forecast small decline in cooling demand next week, a continued
drop in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and a smaller than
expected drop in output due to unplanned pipeline work.
    Front-month gas futures fell 5.2 cents, or 2.8%, to
settle at $1.824 per million British thermal units. On Tuesday,
the contract closed at its highest since May 7.
    Looking ahead, futures for the balance of 2020 and
calendar 2021 were trading about 22% and 43%,
respectively, over the front-month, on hopes energy demand will
rise.
    Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states
averaged 88.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July,
up from a 20-month low of 87.0 bcfd in June but still well below
the all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November.
    U.S. gas production on Wednesday was on track to drop to its
lowest since mid June following revisions of pipeline flows on
Tuesday due to unplanned work on TC Energy Corp's
Mountaineer Xpress pipeline in West Virginia that will continue
through at least July 13. On Tuesday, early pipeline flow data
showed output was expected to drop by a record 4.2 bcfd. In
reality, however, output fell by just 1.9 bcfd, which is still
high but only the most in a day since May 1.
 
    As the weather heats up, Refinitiv forecasts U.S. demand,
including exports, will rise from 89.1 bcfd this week to 91.0
bcfd next week. The outlook for next week is a little lower than
Refinitiv expected on Tuesday.
    Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged just
3.1 bcfd (32% utilization) so far in July, down from a 20-month
low of 4.1 bcfd in June and a record high of 8.7 bcfd in
February. Utilization was about 90% in 2019.
        
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                           Jul 3          June        Jul 3      average    
                                        (Forecast)     26(Actual)                 Jul 3     
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +58            +65          +83         +68      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              1              1            2           4            3
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             252            254          227         206          199
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             253            255          229         210          202
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              87.4           88.3         88.4        90.9         78.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.4            6.5          6.7         5.8          8.2
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                         93.8           94.8         95.1        96.7         86.5
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.4            2.4          2.4         2.5          2.0
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.4            5.3          5.4         5.2          4.2
 U.S. LNG Exports                          4.1            3.1          3.3         5.9          2.1
 U.S. Commercial                           4.3            4.3          4.3         4.4          4.4
 U.S. Residential                          3.5            3.5          3.5         3.6          3.5
 U.S. Power Plant                          38.9           42.6         44.0        40.3         37.2
 U.S. Industrial                           21.3           21.3         21.5        21.4         20.3
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.3            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.4
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.0            2.1          2.1         2.1          2.1
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    74.4           78.3         79.9        76.3         72.0
 Total U.S. Demand                         86.3           89.1         91.0        89.9         80.3
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.76           1.71                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.78           1.76                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.62           2.37                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.34           1.50                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.80           1.71                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.69           1.75                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.94           1.80                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.45           1.11                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             16.25          20.25                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                27.75          32.25                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             22.88          24.25                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   14.25          13.20                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              25.00          24.25                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   25.75          25.00                              
 
The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
