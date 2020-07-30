Energy
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas slips on expected small storage build, milder weather

 (Adds latest prices, EIA storage report)
    July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped over 2%
on Thursday on a small weekly storage build that was in line
with expectations and forecasts power generators will burn less
gas next week as cooling demand drops with the coming of milder
weather.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration said utilities
injected just 26 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage in
the week ended July 24, when consumers were still cranking up
their air conditioners to escape a heat wave that has blanketed
much of the country since late June.
    That matches the 26-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters
poll and compares with an increase of 56 bcf during the same
week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 33
bcf. 
    The increase boosted stockpiles to 3.241 trillion cubic feet
(tcf), 15.3% above the five-year average of 2.812 tcf for this
time of year. By the end of the injection season in October,
analysts expect U.S. inventories will reach a record high over
4.1 tcf.           
    On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for
the most active September contract fell 4.3 cents, or 2.2%, to
$1.887 per million British thermal units at 10:39 a.m. EDT (1439
GMT).
    Even though the September contract is down from
where it traded on Wednesday, it is still up about 2% from where
the August contract closed. That puts the front-month on track
for its highest close since May 6.
    The premium of the October contract over September
NGU20-V20, meanwhile, rose to its highest on record as the
market expects energy demand to rise as the economy rebounds
later this year when governments lift coronavirus lockdowns.
    With the weather expected to moderate, Refinitiv projected
U.S. demand, including exports, will drop from 92.3 billion
cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 89.3 bcfd next week.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          Jul 24         Jul 17       Jul 24     average    
                                         (Actual)       (Actual)                  Jul 24    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +26            +37          +56         +33      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              1              1            1           3            3
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             216            216          219         204          197
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             217            217          220         207          200
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              89.1           89.0         88.9        91.4         78.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.8            6.8          7.0         8.1          8.2
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                         95.9           95.8         95.9        98.4         86.5
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.4            2.3          2.3         2.6          2.0
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.8            5.7          5.6         5.1          4.2
 U.S. LNG Exports                          3.7            3.2          4.1         5.9          2.1
 U.S. Commercial                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.4
 U.S. Residential                          3.5            3.5          3.5         3.5          3.5
 U.S. Power Plant                          44.9           45.0         41.3        41.6         37.2
 U.S. Industrial                           21.4           21.4         21.4        21.5         20.3
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.4
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.2            2.2          2.1         2.1          2.1
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    80.8           81.0         77.3        77.6         72.0
 Total U.S. Demand                         92.7           92.3         89.3        91.2         80.3
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.77           1.83                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.80           1.89                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.58           2.58                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.31           1.31                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.78           1.74                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.70           1.75                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.59           2.57                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.30           1.23                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             35.75          34.75                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                35.50          35.25                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             28.00          22.25                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   35.29          39.67                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              75.00          53.25                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   63.75          48.75                              
    

 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
