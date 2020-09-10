UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas slips to 3-week low on cooler forecasts, normal storage build

(Adds latest prices, EIA storage data) Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures pared earlier losses but remained on track for a three-week low on Thursday after last week's storage build was in line with estimates. Prices were down earlier in the day on forecasts for cooler weather and less air conditioning demand next week than previously expected despite a continued increase in liquefied natural gas exports and record sales to Mexico. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities injected 70 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended Sept. 4. That was close to the 68-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 80 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 68 bcf. Front-month gas futures fell 3.7 cents, or 1.5%, to $2.369 per million British thermal units at 10:36 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT), keeping the contract on track for its lowest close since Aug. 20. Before EIA released the storage report, the front-month was down 3.2%. Even though the weather is expected to turn cooler in mid-September, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand would rise to an average of 85.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) next week, from 84.0 bcfd this week, due to an increase in exports. That forecast for next week, however, is lower than Refinitiv's projection on Wednesday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export terminals was on track to rise for a second month in a row in September for the first time since February as Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana ramps up after shutting in late August for Hurricane Laura. Coronavirus demand destruction caused U.S. LNG exports to drop every month from March to July when flows to plants fell to a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd as buyers canceled cargoes. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 4 Aug 28 Sep 4 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 4 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +68 +35 +80 +68 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 33 31 10 24 35 U.S. GFS CDDs 112 120 164 130 107 U.S. GFS TDDs 145 151 174 154 142 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.0 88.3 88.3 93.2 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.3 5.8 6.6 7.8 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 93.3 94.1 94.9 101.0 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.4 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.0 6.1 5.4 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 2.9 4.8 6.5 5.9 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.7 4.0 4.1 3.8 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 38.1 34.3 34.0 37.5 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.6 21.4 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.3 71.0 70.7 73.6 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 85.4 84.0 85.4 87.3 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.21 2.35 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.64 1.73 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.54 3.56 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.51 1.54 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.95 1.98 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.55 2.33 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.12 3.23 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.20 0.88 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 39.75 35.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.75 25.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.50 18.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 33.77 38.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 35.75 31.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 37.75 34.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Aditya Soni and Marguerita Choy)