Energy
April 17, 2020 / 7:32 PM / in 38 minutes

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas surges on hopes of lower supplies, better demand

8 Min Read

 (Updates prices and market activity to close)
    April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped on Friday on hopes gas production will fall as
drillers slashed the number of active rigs, while President Donald Trump's new guidelines to reopen the
economy and colder weather forecasts also helped prop up prices.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled up 6.7
cents, or 4%, at $1.753 per million British thermal units. The contract posted gains for second straight
week, rising 3.7%.
    The U.S. gas rig count fell to 89 in the week to April 17, the level last seen in September 2016,
energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday.
    The total oil and gas rig count dropped to 529, the lowest since October 2016, with oil rig count cut
the most since February 2015 as coronavirus pandemic destroys energy demand and prices. Most rigs produce
both oil and gas.
    Trump laid out new guidelines on Thursday for U.S. states to emerge from a coronavirus shutdown in a
staggered, three-stage approach meant to revive the U.S. economy even as the country continues to fight
the pandemic.
    "There's also some optimism that maybe when the economy comes back, we'll have a better natural gas
market, will have less supply, but hopefully will have more demand," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at
Price Futures Group in Chicago.
    "We're also going from a perception of perpetually oversupplied market to a potentially undersupplied
market in the future." 
    Friday's price jump comes despite a bigger-than-expected weekly storage build and long-term forecasts
for demand to drop amid coronavirus-driven restrictions.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday said utilities injected 73 billion cubic
feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 10, while analysts in a Reuters poll estimated
64-bcf build.  
    Meanwhile, Refinitiv projected average demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would be at 94.7
billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week, compared with 93.0 in the prior week. 

    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                           April       April 10      April 17     average    
                                       17(Forecast)     (Actual)                 April 17    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +29            +73          +92          +49      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             143            158          113          126          133
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              47             38           43          43            35
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             190            196          156          169          168
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.1           92.7         92.9        89.8          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.8            6.2          6.3          7.9          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         98.8           99.0         99.2        97.7          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.5            2.1          2.0          2.6          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.6            5.0          5.1          4.4          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          8.0            8.7          9.2          4.9          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           8.5            9.2          7.0          7.9          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          11.8           12.9         8.5         10.5          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          28.3           27.3         27.3        25.0          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           22.5           22.7         22.0        22.3          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.1          1.9          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    77.9           78.9         71.4        72.5          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                         93.0           94.7         87.8        84.4          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.59           1.68                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.41           1.55                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.21           2.36                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.35           1.45                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.52           1.61                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.64           1.75                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.57           1.51                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.37           0.25                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             16.50          17.75                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.75          21.00                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             20.50          13.50                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   17.00          18.50                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              18.75          13.50                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   21.50          14.25                               
 
 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Nick Macfie and Jonathan Oatis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below