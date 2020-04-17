UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas surges on hopes of lower supplies, better demand

(Updates prices and market activity to close) April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped on Friday on hopes gas production will fall as drillers slashed the number of active rigs, while President Donald Trump's new guidelines to reopen the economy and colder weather forecasts also helped prop up prices. Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled up 6.7 cents, or 4%, at $1.753 per million British thermal units. The contract posted gains for second straight week, rising 3.7%. The U.S. gas rig count fell to 89 in the week to April 17, the level last seen in September 2016, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday. The total oil and gas rig count dropped to 529, the lowest since October 2016, with oil rig count cut the most since February 2015 as coronavirus pandemic destroys energy demand and prices. Most rigs produce both oil and gas. Trump laid out new guidelines on Thursday for U.S. states to emerge from a coronavirus shutdown in a staggered, three-stage approach meant to revive the U.S. economy even as the country continues to fight the pandemic. "There's also some optimism that maybe when the economy comes back, we'll have a better natural gas market, will have less supply, but hopefully will have more demand," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "We're also going from a perception of perpetually oversupplied market to a potentially undersupplied market in the future." Friday's price jump comes despite a bigger-than-expected weekly storage build and long-term forecasts for demand to drop amid coronavirus-driven restrictions. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday said utilities injected 73 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 10, while analysts in a Reuters poll estimated 64-bcf build. Meanwhile, Refinitiv projected average demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would be at 94.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week, compared with 93.0 in the prior week. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year April April 10 April 17 average 17(Forecast) (Actual) April 17 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +29 +73 +92 +49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 143 158 113 126 133 U.S. GFS CDDs 47 38 43 43 35 U.S. GFS TDDs 190 196 156 169 168 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.1 92.7 92.9 89.8 77.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.8 6.2 6.3 7.9 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.8 99.0 99.2 97.7 85.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.1 2.0 2.6 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.6 5.0 5.1 4.4 3.7 U.S. LNG Exports 8.0 8.7 9.2 4.9 1.8 U.S. Commercial 8.5 9.2 7.0 7.9 8.2 U.S. Residential 11.8 12.9 8.5 10.5 11.3 U.S. Power Plant 28.3 27.3 27.3 25.0 21.5 U.S. Industrial 22.5 22.7 22.0 22.3 23.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 1.9 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.9 78.9 71.4 72.5 70.9 Total U.S. Demand 93.0 94.7 87.8 84.4 78.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.59 1.68 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.41 1.55 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.21 2.36 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.35 1.45 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.52 1.61 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.64 1.75 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.57 1.51 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.37 0.25 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 16.50 17.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.75 21.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.50 13.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 17.00 18.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 18.75 13.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 21.50 14.25 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Nick Macfie and Jonathan Oatis)