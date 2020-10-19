UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas unchanged as rising output offsets higher LNG exports

(Adds latest prices) Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures erased earlier losses and were little changed on Monday as rising output offset rising liquefied natural gas exports. Front-month gas futures remained unchanged at $2.777 per million British thermal units at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states jumped to 88.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Friday from a 26-month low of 82.4 bcfd on Oct. 10 as wells return to service after shutting for Hurricane Delta. As LNG exports rise and the weather turns colder, Refinitiv projected average demand would jump from 89.2 bcfd this week to 98.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week, however, is lower than Refinitiv expected on Friday. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 6.9 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7 bcfd in September, despite hurricane and maintenance outages this month. That would be the most in a month since April and puts exports on track to rise for a third month in a row for the first time since February when feedgas hit a record 8.7 bcfd as rising global gas prices prompted buyers to reverse cargo cancellations. U.S. exports fell from March to July as coronavirus-related demand destruction caused prices in Europe and Asia to collapse to record lows and buyers to cancel around 175 U.S. cargoes. But now front-month gas prices in Europe and Asia were trading at their highest since November 2019, putting them both more than $2 per mmBtu over the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark. In the Texas spot market, mild weather and low demand caused next-day gas at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL for Monday to fall into negative territory for the first time since April, while power at the Ercot North hub EL-PK-ERTN-SNL dropped to its lowest since May 2017. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 16 Oct 9 Oct 16 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 16 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +56 +46 +92 +75 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 193 175 173 145 172 U.S. GFS CDDs 37 42 28 31 26 U.S. GFS TDDs 230 217 201 176 198 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 84.7 88.4 87.8 95.7 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 5.6 5.9 7.4 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 90.9 94.0 93.8 103.1 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.4 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.0 6.0 5.4 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 6.5 7.6 8.4 6.9 2.3 U.S. Commercial 5.8 7.2 9.4 7.5 6.7 U.S. Residential 5.6 8.2 12.8 9.2 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.9 29.0 29.1 28.8 26.8 U.S. Industrial 21.9 22.6 23.6 22.1 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.2 2.0 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.4 73.4 81.6 74.0 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 85.2 89.2 98.2 88.7 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.16 2.23 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.29 1.48 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.02 4.20 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.17 1.26 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.15 2.21 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.62 1.39 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.83 4.71 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL -0.32 0.19 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.25 27.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.25 25.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 13.00 19.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 32.06 31.47 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 48.00 82.83 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 64.25 117.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)