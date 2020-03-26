UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas unchanged despite slightly bigger than expected storage draw

(Adds EIA storage report, latest prices) March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures continued to trade within a few cents of unchanged on Thursday following the release of a federal report showing a slightly bigger than expected weekly storage draw. That lack of price movement comes despite forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than earlier expected and a 3% decline in U.S. crude oil futures. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 29 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 20. That was a little more than the 25-bcf draw analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decline of 39 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of 40 bcf for the period. The decrease for the week ended March 20 reduced stockpiles to 2.005 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 17.0% above the five-year average of 1.713 tcf for this time of year. On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged at $1.659 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest since September 1995. That is similar to where the contract was trading before the EIA released the report. The May futures, which will soon be the front-month, was also trading flat at around $1.72 per mmBtu. Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and demand for energy, gas prices were already trading near their lowest in years as record production and months of mild weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely this winter. With milder spring-like weather coming, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 105.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 99.5 bcfd next week. That is lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Wednesday of 105.5 bcfd this week and 100.3 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to 9.1 bcfd on Wednesday from 9.2 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 8.1 bcfd last week when fog delayed tanker traffic to Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana, and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31. Gas production in the Lower 48 states held at 93.0 bcfd for a second day in a row on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 94.1 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 96.6 bcfd on Nov. 30. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year March 20 March 13 March 20 average (Actual) (Actual) March 20 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -29 -9 -39 -40 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 207 226 231 222 221 U.S. GFS CDDs 26 24 13 21 18 U.S. GFS TDDs 233 240 244 243 239 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 93.5 93.5 90.2 76.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 7.0 7.0 8.4 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 101.0 100.5 100.5 98.6 85.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.5 2.5 3.0 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.7 4.8 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 7.8 9.2 9.2 4.0 1.8 U.S. Commercial 11.2 11.2 10.0 11.1 12.3 U.S. Residential 16.8 17.0 14.8 16.8 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 29.9 29.4 27.7 24.7 23.7 U.S. Industrial 23.2 23.2 22.8 22.9 22.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.3 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 88.3 87.9 82.1 82.5 85.3 Total U.S. Demand 104.4 105.3 99.5 94.3 93.5 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.80 1.73 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.39 1.64 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.39 2.45 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.30 1.38 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.53 1.54 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.54 1.64 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.92 1.99 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.30 0.05 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 19.50 18.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 22.50 23.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 40.00 60.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 16.38 21.13 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 14.50 15.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 20.75 21.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino (Editing by Marguerita Choy))