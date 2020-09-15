UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas up over 2% as producers cut output for Hurricane Sally

(Adds latest U.S. prices, international spreads) Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained over 2% on Tuesday as output fell after producers shut some Gulf of Mexico wells before Hurricane Sally smashes into the coast. That price rise came despite forecasts for milder weather and lower cooling demand over the next two weeks and a continued rise in liquefied natural gas exports. Sally is expected to hit near the Mississippi-Alabama border early Wednesday - far from any operating LNG export plants. There were no power outages from Sally yet. But Entergy Corp, the biggest power company along the Gulf Coast, still has about 50,000 customers without service in southwestern Louisiana since late August from Hurricane Laura, including the Cameron LNG export plant. Front-month gas futures rose 5.2 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $2.362 per million British thermal units. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was on track to slide to a 16-week low of 84.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Tuesday due to Sally-related shutdowns. The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said almost 0.8 bcfd, or 28%, of Gulf of Mexico gas production was shut-in. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would fall from 84.8 bcfd this week to 81.9 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, has averaged 5.2 bcfd so far in September. That is the most in a month since May and up for a second month in a row for the first time since hitting the 8.7-bcfd record high in February. The LNG-export gain comes as Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass in Louisiana ramps up after shutting in late August for Hurricane Laura and as global gas prices rise, making U.S. gas more attractive following months of U.S. cargo cancellations due to coronavirus demand destruction. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 11 Sep 4 Sep 11 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 11 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +70 +70 +82 +77 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 43 48 14 24 48 U.S. GFS CDDs 81 79 149 130 92 U.S. GFS TDDs 124 127 163 154 140 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.4 86.8 87.0 93.3 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.8 6.1 6.8 7.8 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 94.2 92.9 93.8 100.0 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.5 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.8 6.0 5.6 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 4.8 6.8 6.8 6.5 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.8 4.9 5.3 4.7 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.0 4.2 5.0 3.8 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 34.3 33.2 28.8 35.8 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.5 21.7 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.0 70.1 67.0 71.3 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 84.0 84.8 81.9 86.4 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.18 1.93 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.26 1.26 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.44 3.27 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.18 1.16 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.95 1.78 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.38 1.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.65 1.87 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.59 1.41 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.50 18.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.75 18.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 29.50 23.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 32.00 24.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 33.25 45.80 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 36.00 27.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Chizu Nomiyama)