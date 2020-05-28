Energy
UPDATE 1-U.S. natural gas futures extend losses on big storage build

 (Adds EIA storage data, latest prices)
    May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures extended losses on Thursday after the release of a
report showing a slightly bigger-than-expected weekly storage build.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities injected 109 billion cubic feet
(bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 22.
    That was slightly higher than the 107-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compared
with an increase of 110 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 93
bcf for the period.
    The increase boosted stockpiles to 2.612 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 19.3% above the five-year
average of 2.189 tcf for this time of year.
    On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for the most actively traded July contract
fell 5.5 cents, or 2.9%, to $1.831 per million British thermal units at 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT). Even
though the July futures were down from the close in the prior session, the contract was still up
about 7% from where the June contract expired on Wednesday when it was the front-month.
    Before EIA released the report, the front-month was up 0.9%.
    Looking ahead, futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading
about 20% and 41% over the front-month, respectively, on expectations the U.S. economy will snap back as
governments lift coronavirus-linked travel restrictions.
    Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has fallen to 89.3
billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and
an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November.
    Refinitiv slightly reduced its demand projections for the next two weeks, including exports, to 78.4
bcfd from 78.5 bcfd on Wednesday due to slightly milder weather forecasts.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          May 22        May 15        May 22     average    
                                         (Actual)       (Actual)                  May 22    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +109           +83          +110        +93      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              16             15           24          32           29
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             140            136          125         120          115
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             156            151          149         152          144
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                               
                                                                                            
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.3           88.1         88.3        89.7         77.0
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.0            6.1          6.2         7.7          7.8
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         94.3           94.2         94.5        97.4         84.9
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.1            2.1          2.1         2.4          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.9            4.7          4.7         4.8          3.9
 U.S. LNG Exports                          5.9            6.0          6.4         5.7          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           5.4            4.6          4.6         4.9          5.5
 U.S. Residential                          5.6            4.0          3.9         4.7          6.1
 U.S. Power Plant                          27.1           29.2         28.8        28.7         25.3
 U.S. Industrial                           21.7           21.4         21.5        21.5         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.5
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.8            1.7          1.7         1.8          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    66.0           65.6         65.1        66.1         64.0
 Total U.S. Demand                         78.9           78.4         78.3        79.0         71.8
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.78           1.79                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.52           1.43                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.61           2.60                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.46           1.45                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.70           1.70                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.58           1.72                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.28           2.30                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.63           1.60                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             21.00          20.75                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                23.25          22.75                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             21.25          23.00                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   21.13          22.00                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              17.88          26.25                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   30.00          26.75                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Paul Simao)
