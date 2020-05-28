UPDATE 1-U.S. natural gas futures extend losses on big storage build

(Adds EIA storage data, latest prices) May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures extended losses on Thursday after the release of a report showing a slightly bigger-than-expected weekly storage build. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities injected 109 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 22. That was slightly higher than the 107-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with an increase of 110 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 93 bcf for the period. The increase boosted stockpiles to 2.612 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 19.3% above the five-year average of 2.189 tcf for this time of year. On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for the most actively traded July contract fell 5.5 cents, or 2.9%, to $1.831 per million British thermal units at 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT). Even though the July futures were down from the close in the prior session, the contract was still up about 7% from where the June contract expired on Wednesday when it was the front-month. Before EIA released the report, the front-month was up 0.9%. Looking ahead, futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading about 20% and 41% over the front-month, respectively, on expectations the U.S. economy will snap back as governments lift coronavirus-linked travel restrictions. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has fallen to 89.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. Refinitiv slightly reduced its demand projections for the next two weeks, including exports, to 78.4 bcfd from 78.5 bcfd on Wednesday due to slightly milder weather forecasts. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 22 May 15 May 22 average (Actual) (Actual) May 22 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +109 +83 +110 +93 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 16 15 24 32 29 U.S. GFS CDDs 140 136 125 120 115 U.S. GFS TDDs 156 151 149 152 144 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.3 88.1 88.3 89.7 77.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.0 6.1 6.2 7.7 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 94.3 94.2 94.5 97.4 84.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.4 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.9 4.7 4.7 4.8 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 5.9 6.0 6.4 5.7 2.0 U.S. Commercial 5.4 4.6 4.6 4.9 5.5 U.S. Residential 5.6 4.0 3.9 4.7 6.1 U.S. Power Plant 27.1 29.2 28.8 28.7 25.3 U.S. Industrial 21.7 21.4 21.5 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.7 1.7 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 66.0 65.6 65.1 66.1 64.0 Total U.S. Demand 78.9 78.4 78.3 79.0 71.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.78 1.79 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.52 1.43 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.61 2.60 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.46 1.45 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.70 1.70 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.58 1.72 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.28 2.30 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.63 1.60 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 21.00 20.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 23.25 22.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.25 23.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 21.13 22.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 17.88 26.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 30.00 26.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Paul Simao)