UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas drops over 4% as output rises, cooling demand eases

(Adds latest prices, quote) July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped over 4% on Monday as output slowly rises and cooling demand eases, keeping the amount of gas utilities inject into storage on track to reach a record high this year. Even though meteorologists projected temperatures will remain warmer-than-normal through at least mid-August, they also predicted the hottest days of summer were past. The weather over much of the United States has been hotter-than-normal every day since late June. "Natural gas prices are in trouble as the heatwave could break," Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, said, advising traders to "buy puts." Front-month gas futures fell 7.4 cents, or 4.1%, to settle at $1.734 per million British thermal units, which is only the lowest close since July 22 after the contract gained over 5% last week. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 88.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in July, up from a 20-month low of 87.0 bcfd in June but still well below the all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will slide from 91.5 bcfd this week to 90.8 bcfd next week. Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 3.3 bcfd (34% utilization) so far in July, down from a 20-month low of 4.1 bcfd in June and a record 8.7 bcfd in February. U.S. pipeline exports, meanwhile, rose as consumers in neighboring countries cranked up their air conditioners. Refinitiv said pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.4 bcfd so far in July, up from 2.3 bcfd in June, but still below the all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.63 bcfd so far this month, up from 5.44 bcfd in June and on track to top the record 5.55 bcfd in March. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul 24 Jul 17 Jul 24 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 24 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +29 +37 +56 +33 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 1 3 2 U.S. GFS CDDs 228 235 219 207 199 U.S. GFS TDDs 229 236 220 210 201 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 89.0 89.1 88.9 91.4 78.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.7 7.0 8.1 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.8 95.8 95.9 98.4 86.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.5 2.5 2.6 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.7 6.0 5.1 4.2 U.S. LNG Exports 3.7 3.3 4.4 5.9 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 44.9 44.1 42.4 41.6 37.2 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.4 21.5 20.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.8 80.0 78.4 77.6 72.0 Total U.S. Demand 92.7 91.5 90.8 91.2 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.77 1.75 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.78 1.74 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.41 2.37 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.24 1.20 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.66 1.65 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.72 1.51 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.68 1.67 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.09 1.30 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.75 28.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 32.50 27.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 26.50 42.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 44.20 15.57 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 24.25 19.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 25.25 22.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)