Industry, Materials and Utilities

UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas edges up on rising LNG exports, cold forecasts

By Reuters Staff

 (Adds latest prices)
    Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Monday as the market focused more on rising
liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and colder weather next week than an increase in output.
    Front-month gas futures rose 2.2 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $2.795 per million British
thermal units.
    Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states jumped to 88.6 billion cubic feet
per day (bcfd) on Friday from a 26-month low of 82.4 bcfd on Oct. 10 as wells return after shutting for
Hurricane Delta.
    As LNG exports rise and the weather turns colder, Refinitiv projected average demand would jump
from 89.2 bcfd this week to 98.2 bcfd next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 6.9 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7
bcfd in September. Traders, however, noted ship traffic into Sabine and Cameron in Louisiana was still
limited by obstructions from Delta.
    That would be the most LNG exports in a month since April and puts exports on track to rise for a
third month in a row for the first time since February when feedgas hit a record 8.7 bcfd as rising
global gas prices prompted buyers to reverse cargo cancellations.
    U.S. exports fell from March to July as coronavirus-related demand destruction caused prices in
Europe and Asia to collapse to record lows and buyers to cancel around 175 U.S. cargoes.
    But now, front-month gas prices in Europe and Asia were trading at their
highest since November 2019, putting them both more than $2 per mmBtu over the U.S. Henry Hub
benchmark.
    In Texas, mild weather and low demand caused next-day gas at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL to fall
into negative territory for the first time since April, while power at the Ercot North hub
EL-PK-ERTN-SNL dropped to its lowest since May 2017.
     
                                       Week ended     Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                         Oct 16        Oct 9         Oct 16     average    
                                       (Forecast)      (Actual)                  Oct 16    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +56           +46          +92         +75 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                        
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day    Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                  Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             193           175          173         145          172
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             37             42           28          31           26
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             230           217          201         176          198
                                                                                           
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                     
                                       Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                               Last Year   Average For
                                                                                              Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production             84.7           88.4         87.8        95.7         80.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.2           5.6          5.9         7.4          7.6
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0           0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                        90.9           94.0         93.8       103.1         87.9
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.2           2.2          2.2         2.4          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    6.2           6.0          6.0         5.4          4.5
 U.S. LNG Exports                          6.5           7.6          8.4         6.9          2.3
 U.S. Commercial                           5.8           7.2          9.4         7.5          6.7
 U.S. Residential                          5.6           8.2          12.8        9.2          7.0
 U.S. Power Plant                         30.9           29.0         29.1        28.8         26.8
 U.S. Industrial                          21.9           22.6         23.6        22.1         21.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.2           4.4          4.3         4.3          4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.9           2.0          2.2         2.0          1.8
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1           0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                   70.4           73.4         81.6        74.0         67.7
 Total U.S. Demand                        85.2           89.2         98.2        88.7         76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                  2.16           2.23                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL       1.29           1.48                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL            4.02           4.20                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL          1.17           1.26                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL          2.15           2.21                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL        1.62           1.39                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL          3.83           4.71                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                -0.32          0.19 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                      
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             20.25         27.75                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.25         25.00                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             13.00         19.25                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   32.06         31.47                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              48.00         82.83                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   64.25         117.25                             
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)
