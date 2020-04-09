Energy
UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas falls 3% big storage build, coronavirus demand destruction outlook

    April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3%
on Thursday on a bigger-than-expected storage build and
longer-range forecasts calling for demand destruction from the
coronavirus outbreak.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said
utilities injected 38 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into
storage during the week ended April 3.
    That was much more than the 24-bcf build analysts forecast
in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 25 bcf during
the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average
addition of 6 bcf for the period.
    The increase for the week ended April 3 boosted stockpiles
to 2.024 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 19.1% above the five-year
average of 1.700 tcf for this time of year.
    On the last day of trade before Good Friday and Easter
holiday weekend, front-month gas futures for May delivery
on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.0 cents, or 2.8%, to
settle at $1.733 per million British thermal units.
    For the week, the front-month was up 7% after falling about
1% last week to its lowest since August 1995.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic
growth and energy demand, gas was already trading near its
lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter
weather enabled utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making
shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    Analysts said steps to slow the spread of coronavirus
reduced demand from commercial and industrial companies as
offices closed and factories run at lower capacities.
Electricity trade group Edison Electric Institute (EEI) said
power demand fell last week to a 16-year low EEI-.

    The EIA projected U.S. gas consumption would fall to 83.79
billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 81.24 bcfd in 2021
from a record 84.97 bcfd in 2019. That would be the first annual
decline in consumption since 2017 and the first time demand
falls for two consecutive years since 2006.
    Looking ahead, however, gas futures for the balance of 2020
 and calendar 2021 were trading much higher
than the front month on expectations demand will jump in coming
months as the economy recovers with the loosening of travel and
work restrictions as the spread of the new coronavirus slows.
Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over 2022 for 20
days and over 2025 for 10 days.
    In Texas, gas forwards for 2021 at the Waha hub in the
Permian basin were trading at their highest levels in years, up
from below zero now, on expectations gas supplies from oil
drilling will drop as low crude prices prompt energy firms to
cut rigs.
    With cooler weather still coming, data provider Refinitiv
projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including
exports, will rise from an average of 92.4 billion cubic feet
per day (bcfd) this week to 98.7 bcfd next week. That is similar
of Refinitiv's forecasts on Wednesday.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                          April 3      March 27      April 3      average    
                                         (Actual)       (Actual)                  April 3    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +38            -19          +25          +6       
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             218            215          141          164          168
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              24             24           31          31            28
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             242            238          172          197          186
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.2           93.0         93.0        89.1          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.2            5.8          6.6          7.7          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         99.4           98.8         99.6        96.8          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.6            2.5          2.5          2.6          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.5            4.7          5.4          4.8          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          9.1            7.9          7.7          3.4          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           9.6            8.4          10.5         7.9          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          13.9           11.6         15.1        10.4          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          27.3           28.1         27.0        25.6          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           22.7           22.4         23.6        22.0          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.1          2.2          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    80.3           77.4         83.1        72.7          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                         97.6           92.4         98.7        83.5          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.86           1.83                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.50           1.48                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.44           2.51                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.44           1.43                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.74           1.74                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.65           1.60                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.99           2.10                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                -0.15           0.28                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             25.75          22.75                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                20.25          19.00                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             24.00          94.00                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   23.88          23.88                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              25.00          25.00                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   27.00          27.00                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis, David
Gregorio and Richard Chang)
