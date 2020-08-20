Energy
UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas falls from 8-month high on big storage build for hot week

    Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 3% on Thursday following the release of a
report that showed hot weather last week was not enough to cut the storage build below normal levels,
meaning it was only enough to offset demand destruction from the coronavirus.
    Analysts also noted that with prices trading near an eight-month high over the past week, it made
economic sense for some generators to burn more coal and less gas to produce electricity.
    Thursday's price drop came despite a rise in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and forecasts for
more hot weather and air conditioning demand through early September than earlier expected.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities injected 43 billion cubic feet
(bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended Aug. 14.
    That matched analysts estimates in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 56 bcf during the
same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 44 bcf.
    Front-month gas futures fell 7.4 cents, or 3.1%, to settle at $2.352 per million British
thermal units. On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest since Dec. 5.
    Although U.S., European and Asian gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, a 56% jump
in prices at the Netherlands Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe and a 60% increase at
the Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia so far in August made U.S. LNG more attractive in global
markets, which helped pull U.S. gas futures up about 34% this month.
    U.S. LNG exports were on track to rise in August for the first time in six months. Pipeline gas
flowing to the plants climbed to a three-month high of 4.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far this
month from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July. nL1N2F51D8]
        
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          Aug 14         Aug 7        Aug 14     average    
                                         (Actual)       (Actual)                  Aug 14    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +43            +58          +56         +44      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              5              5            2           6            7
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             198            195          195         181          168
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             203            200          197         187          175
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              89.0           88.5         88.4        92.9         79.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.9            6.6          6.8         8.3          8.0
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                         95.9           95.1         95.2       101.2         87.3
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    1.9            2.0          2.0         3.0          2.2
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.6            5.7          5.7         5.5          4.4
 U.S. LNG Exports                          4.4            4.7          4.8         5.1          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           4.4            4.5          4.5         4.5          4.5
 U.S. Residential                          3.5            3.5          3.6         3.6          3.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          41.7           41.8         41.5        42.8         36.6
 U.S. Industrial                           21.5           21.6         21.5        21.5         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.1          2.1         2.1          2.0
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    77.8           78.0         77.7        79.0         71.4
 Total U.S. Demand                         89.7           90.3         90.2        92.6         80.0
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   2.43           2.45                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.18           1.42                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             3.31           3.41                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.13           1.27                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           2.23           2.21                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.34           1.36                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           6.15           6.51                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.70           1.69                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             22.25          23.00                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                26.50          27.75                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             32.00          34.00                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   25.00          107.50                             
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              189.00         200.75                             
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   188.75         199.75                             
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
