UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas falls to 2-month low on forecast big storage build

(Recasts) June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Wednesday fell over 2% to their lowest level since April on expectations for a big weekly storage build. The decline came despite forecasts for a continued slowdown in output and an increase in air conditioning demand and exports. U.S. utilities likely injected a higher-than-normal 106 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage last week as the weather turned cooler and the coronavirus pandemic continued to dent demand, according to a Reuters poll. Front-month gas futures fell 4.0 cents, or 2.4%, to settle at $1.597 per million British thermal units. That was the lowest close since April 2 and puts the contract within a dime of a near 25-year low. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states has averaged 87.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in June, down from a 16-month low of 88.2 bcfd in May and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. But as the weather turns warmer, Refinitiv forecast U.S. demand, including exports, would rise from 84.5 bcfd this week to 86.0 bcfd next week. That was slightly higher than its demand outlook on Tuesday. The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas export plants has averaged 4.0 bcfd (41% utilization) in June, down from an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in calendar 2019. On a daily basis, however, LNG exports were on track to rise to a two-week high of 4.6 bcfd on Wednesday as flows to the Cameron LNG plant in Louisiana hit a record high. That is up from a 14-month low of 3.6 bcfd last week. U.S. pipeline exports were also rising as North American consumers crank up their air conditioners. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 19 Jun 12 Jun 19 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jun 19 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +106 +85 +103 +73 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 5 7 6 U.S. GFS CDDs 210 207 193 188 182 U.S. GFS TDDs 212 209 198 195 188 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.0 87.9 88.0 90.9 77.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.8 6.4 6.6 7.2 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 93.8 94.3 94.6 98.1 85.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.2 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.2 5.4 5.2 5.3 4.1 U.S. LNG Exports 3.8 4.1 4.5 5.9 1.9 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.8 3.5 3.5 3.6 4.1 U.S. Power Plant 30.5 37.0 38.4 34.1 31.0 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.3 21.4 21.3 20.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.4 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 2.0 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 66.5 72.6 74.0 69.8 66.7 Total U.S. Demand 77.8 84.5 86.0 83.2 74.6 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.61 1.64 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.55 1.70 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.38 2.48 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.42 1.45 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.52 1.61 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.68 1.85 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.98 2.12 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.45 1.44 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 24.25 28.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 26.50 31.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.00 19.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 8.79 20.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 29.50 36.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 29.75 30.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Leslie Adler)