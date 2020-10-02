UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas falls with crude after Trump tests positive for coronavirus

(Adds latest prices, quote) Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped over 3% on Friday as the gas market followed crude futures lower after President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus. Traders noted gas was also weighed down by continued weakness from in the cash market despite a continued rise in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 8.9 cents, or 3.5%, to settle at $2.438 per million British thermal units. For the week, the front-month gained about 14%, its highest in a week since August. Next-day gas at the Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL benchmark in Louisiana, meanwhile, has traded below futures since August. "The cash market’s depressed trading signals a broader weakness that will need to be mitigated before NYMEX trading can strengthen," said Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 86.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, down from a four-month low of 87.2 bcfd in September. Those production declines come as low prices earlier in the year due to coronavirus demand destruction caused energy firms to shut wells and cut back on new drilling so much that output from new wells no longer offsets existing well declines. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would rise from 83.3 bcfd this week to 85.6 bcfd next week and 85.7 bcfd in two weeks. That, however, was lower than Refinitiv's forecasts on Thursday. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 6.7 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7 bcfd in September. Traders expect LNG exports to keep rising as Cameron and Cove Point return over the next week or two and rising global gas prices prompt buyers to reverse some earlier planned cargo cancellations. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 2 Sep 25 Oct 2 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 2 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +77 +76 +102 +86 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 87 96 75 73 105 U.S. GFS CDDs 57 59 99 72 50 U.S. GFS TDDs 144 145 174 145 155 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 85.6 86.6 86.9 94.4 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.5 5.9 6.3 7.6 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 91.1 92.6 93.2 102.0 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.2 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.0 6.0 5.9 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 5.7 6.4 7.4 6.3 2.3 U.S. Commercial 5.2 5.3 6.1 5.3 6.7 U.S. Residential 4.7 4.9 6.3 4.9 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.9 30.5 29.2 34.3 26.8 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.8 22.1 21.4 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.3 4.3 4.2 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.6 68.8 70.0 72.0 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 82.4 83.3 85.6 86.4 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.60 1.66 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 0.71 0.95 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.63 3.82 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.52 0.98 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.28 1.43 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 0.74 1.06 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.48 4.21 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.34 0.73 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 18.50 19.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 17.75 19.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 14.00 19.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 29.03 42.64 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 60.25 70.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 62.50 102.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao and Cynthia Osterman)