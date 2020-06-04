UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas flat as rising LNG exports offset small output increase

(Adds latest prices) June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday as rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports offset a smaller-than-expected weekly storage build and an increase in output. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities injected 102 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 29. That was less than the 110-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 118 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 103 bcf for the period. The increase boosts stockpiles to 2.714 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 18.4% above the five-year average of 2.292 tcf for this time of year. Front-month gas futures rose 0.1 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $1.822 per million British thermal units. Refinitiv said gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an average of 88.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from a one-year low of 89.3 bcfd in May and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. Traders, however, noted daily output was up from a one-year low of 87.3 bcfd hit a couple of weeks ago. The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to reach 5.2 bcfd on Thursday after dropping to a 13-month low of 3.7 bcfd on Monday. That compares with an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a monthly record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Analysts said U.S. LNG exports dropped in recent months after buyers canceled cargoes due to the collapse in European prices. But after collapsing to record lows last week, major European gas benchmarks have soared around 50% this week. That drove forwards for August and September at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) above the U.S. Henry Hub for the first time since late April. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 29 May 22 May 29 average (Actual) (Actual) May 29 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +102 +109 +118 +103 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 12 10 17 22 20 U.S. GFS CDDs 156 164 127 140 134 U.S. GFS TDDs 168 174 144 162 154 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.3 88.6 88.5 89.9 77.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.1 6.2 6.6 8.0 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 94.3 94.9 95.1 97.9 85.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.2 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.8 5.1 4.9 4.8 4.1 U.S. LNG Exports 6.0 5.2 5.2 5.2 1.9 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.6 4.5 4.6 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.0 4.0 3.8 4.1 4.1 U.S. Power Plant 29.5 32.6 33.7 32.0 31.0 U.S. Industrial 21.2 21.3 21.4 21.4 20.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.7 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 65.6 68.9 69.7 68.4 66.7 Total U.S. Demand 78.5 81.4 82.1 80.6 74.6 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.84 1.58 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.58 1.52 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.65 2.59 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.46 1.44 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.76 1.64 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.73 1.59 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.53 2.44 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.63 1.49 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.75 22.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.00 25.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 31.00 28.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 17.79 13.39 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 44.88 48.38 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 33.00 40.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)