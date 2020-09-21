UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures drop over 10% to 7-week low as LNG exports slide

(Adds latest prices) Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged over 10% on Monday to a seven-week low on forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected due to a decline in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. Gas flows to LNG export plants dropped because of planned maintenance at Dominion Energy Inc's Cove Point in Maryland, the continued outage at Cameron in Louisiana and as some ships steer clear of Tropical Storm Beta, which is expected to lash the Texas and Louisiana coasts this week. Front-month gas futures fell 21.3 cents, or 10.4%, to settle at $1.835 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their biggest one-day percentage drop since January 2019 to their lowest close since July 31. That drop puts the front-month down 33% since hitting an eight-month high of $2.743 per mmBtu on Aug. 28 and boosted the premium of November futures over October NGV20-X20 to a record high of 89 cents. Despite the recent drop in the front-month, gas speculators last week increased their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the seventh time in eight weeks to their highest since May 2017 on expectations energy demand will rise as the economy rebounds once state governments lift more coronavirus-linked lockdowns. Those added long positions came despite expectations stockpiles will hit record highs by the end of October, which should remove lingering concerns about price spikes and gas shortages this winter. Data provider Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to slide to a two-week low of 5.2 bcfd on Monday from a four-month high of 7.9 bcfd last week. LNG feedgas has averaged 5.6 bcfd so far in September. That was the most in a month since May as global gas prices rise, making U.S. gas more attractive. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 18 Sep 11 Sep 18 average (Actual) (Actual) Sep 18 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +74 +89 +97 +80 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 40 45 37 52 67 U.S. GFS CDDs 88 76 137 91 75 U.S. GFS TDDs 128 121 174 143 142 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 86.4 86.0 86.0 93.7 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.7 5.7 6.1 8.1 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 92.2 91.7 92.1 101.8 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.0 1.9 2.5 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.8 6.0 5.8 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 6.9 5.9 6.0 6.1 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.9 5.2 5.2 4.8 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.1 4.6 4.6 3.9 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.8 30.9 32.5 33.8 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.6 21.7 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.7 68.4 70.2 69.9 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 85.4 82.1 84.1 84.3 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.56 1.65 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.04 0.87 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.30 3.31 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.87 0.83 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.46 1.64 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 0.95 1.08 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.24 2.53 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.98 0.97 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 14.75 20.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 16.50 18.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 17.00 20.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 29.19 31.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 24.50 31.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 27.00 35.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Timothy Gardner)