UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures edge up after storage report on hot forecasts

(Adds latest prices, EIA storage data) Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Thursday following the release of a report showing an expected, bigger-than-usual storage build last week when the weather was milder than now. Traders said prices were up on the expected return of hotter-than-normal weather over the next couple of weeks, a slowdown in output and an increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities injected 58 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended Aug. 7. That was in line with the 57-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 51 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 44 bcf. Front-month gas futures rose 2.9 cents, or 1.4%, to $2.181 per million British thermal units at 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT). Before EIA released the report, the front-month was up 0.9%. Although U.S. and European gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, a 40% jump in prices at the European Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in the Netherlands so far in August helped pull U.S. gas up about 21% this month. U.S. LNG exports were on track to rise in August for the first time in six months. Pipeline gas flowing to the plants climbed to 4.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far this month from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July. With LNG exports rising and the weather expected to remain hot through the end of August, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will average around 89.6 bcfd this week and next. U.S. output is on track to fall about 1.8 bcfd to a two-week low of 87.8 bcfd over the past three days due mostly to maintenance work in West Virginia. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 7 Jul 31 Jul 31 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 31 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +57 +33 +51 +44 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 2 1 4 5 U.S. GFS CDDs 215 213 211 192 181 U.S. GFS TDDs 216 215 212 196 186 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.3 88.9 88.9 92.6 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.7 6.9 6.9 7.8 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.0 95.7 95.7 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 1.9 1.9 2.9 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.6 5.7 5.4 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 3.9 4.4 4.6 4.1 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 40.5 41.7 41.1 42.5 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.5 21.6 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 76.5 77.8 77.2 78.5 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 88.2 89.6 89.5 90.9 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.05 2.19 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.70 1.96 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.85 2.80 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.15 1.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.92 1.96 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.56 1.85 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.01 2.61 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.73 1.39 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 37.25 41.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 32.25 33.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 97.00 26.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 22.75 17.13 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 64.50 36.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 66.00 36.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Will Dunham and Nick Zieminski)