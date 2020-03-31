Energy
UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures fall 3% as output rises, weather turns milder

    March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell on Tuesday with an increase in output and on
forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.0 cents,
or 3.0%, to settle at $1.640 per million British thermal units. That keeps the contract within a nickel
of its $1.602 close on March 23, its lowest settle since September 1995.
    For the month, prices slipped about 2% in March, putting the contract down for a fifth month in a row
for the first time since July 2019. During that time the contract has lost about 37%. For the quarter,
prices were down about 25% in the first quarter of 2020 after falling about 6% last quarter. That was the
contract's biggest quarterly loss since the fourth quarter of 2014.
    Looking ahead, gas prices in late 2020 and 2021 were trading at much higher
levels than the front-month on expectations demand will rise later this year when economic growth is
expected to return once governments loosen travel and work restrictions. Calendar 2021 has traded at a
premium over calendar 2022 for 14 days and over 2025 for four days.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and demand for energy, gas was
trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities
to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    With the coming of spring-like weather, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S.
Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 98.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd)
this week to 92.9 bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv's forecast on Monday of 97.9 bcfd this
week and 94.9 bcfd next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to 9.1 bcfd on Monday from 9.3 bcfd on
Sunday, according to Refinitiv.
    Analysts expect U.S. gas stockpiles to hit an all-time high by the end of the 2020 April-October
injection season as steps to slow the coronavirus spread cut demand while plans to reduce new drilling
will not prevent output from hitting a record high this year.
    Gas production is expected to average a record 95.3 bcfd in 2020 before falling to 92.6 bcfd in 2021.
If correct, that would be the first decline in U.S. output since 2016 and compares with the current
all-time annual high of 92.2 bcfd in 2019, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration
projections.
              
                                        Week ended     Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         March 27      March 20      March 27     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                 March 27    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                -22            -29           +6          -19      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             170            183          185          194          201
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              31             33           26          26            21
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             201            216          211          220          222
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.6           93.8         93.9        90.2          76.9
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.9            6.5          7.0          8.1          8.5
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                        100.5          100.3        100.9        98.3          85.6
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.5            2.9          2.8          2.7          2.6
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.6            5.6          5.6          4.8          3.8
 U.S. LNG Exports                          9.2            9.2          9.4          4.0          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           11.2           9.8          8.1         10.5          12.3
 U.S. Residential                          16.9           14.2         11.1        15.5          19.4
 U.S. Power Plant                          29.4           26.8         27.0        25.3          23.7
 U.S. Industrial                           23.2           22.7         22.1        23.1          22.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.7
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.3            2.1          2.0          2.1          2.5
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    87.8           80.5         75.1        81.2          85.3
 Total U.S. Demand                        105.1           98.1         92.9        92.7          93.5
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.65           1.70                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.44           1.13                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.14           2.13                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.24           1.07                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.45           1.33                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.50           1.20                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.65           1.58                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.21           0.28                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             19.25          16.50                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.50          17.50                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             40.75          20.00                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   17.00          15.00                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              16.00          15.50                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   17.25          18.50                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
