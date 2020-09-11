UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures fall to fresh 4-week low on cooler forecasts

(Adds latest prices) Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 2% to a fresh four-week low on Friday on forecasts for cooler weather and lower air-conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. That price decline came despite a continued increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and record sales to Mexico. Front-month gas futures fell 5.4 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $2.269 per million British thermal units, their lowest close since Aug. 13 for a second day in a row. For the week, the front-month dropped about 12% in its biggest weekly decline since March. Data provider Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 U.S. states would rise from an average of 84.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 84.9 bcfd next week as exports increase, before slipping to 83.6 bcfd in two weeks due to a seasonal cooling of the weather. Those forecasts are lower than Refinitiv's projections on Thursday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to average 4.5 bcfd in September. That is the most in a month since May and is up for a second month in a row for the first time since hitting a record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. That LNG-export gain comes as Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass in Louisiana keeps ramping up after shutting in late August for Hurricane Laura and as global gas prices rise, making U.S. gas more attractive in Europe and Asia following months of U.S. cargo cancellations due to coronavirus demand destruction. Cameron LNG's export plant in Louisiana, however, has remained shut since Aug. 27 when Laura struck the southwestern Louisiana coast. U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, were on track to rise to 6.1 bcfd in September, which would top August's record 5.9 bcfd. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 11 Sep 4 Sep 11 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 11 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +70 +70 +82 +77 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 33 33 10 24 37 U.S. GFS CDDs 101 112 164 130 104 U.S. GFS TDDs 134 145 174 154 141 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.0 88.4 88.0 93.2 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.3 5.8 6.5 7.8 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 93.3 94.2 94.5 101.0 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.4 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.0 6.0 5.4 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 2.9 4.8 6.5 5.9 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.8 4.9 4.7 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.7 4.0 4.1 3.8 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 38.1 34.3 33.4 37.5 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.6 21.4 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.3 71.1 70.1 73.6 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 85.4 84.0 84.9 87.3 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.13 2.21 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.43 1.64 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.46 3.54 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.38 1.51 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.88 1.95 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.20 2.55 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.26 3.12 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.50 1.20 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.00 39.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 23.50 27.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.00 21.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 25.50 33.77 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 27.50 35.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 32.25 37.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Jason Neely and Matthew Lewis)