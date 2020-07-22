UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures flat; summer heat should keep air conditioners cranked

(Adds Freeport LNG) July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Wednesday on forecasts for the heat wave blanketing much of the country to continue through early August, keeping air-conditioning demand strong. Front-month gas futures rose 0.6 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $1.681 per million British thermal units. Looking ahead, futures for the balance of 2020 were trading 27% over the front-month, while futures for calendar 2021 had a premium of 54%, as traders expected energy demand to rise as the economy rebounds from lockdowns during the pandemic. Data provider Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will hold around 92.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week and next. The outlook for next week was lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Tuesday. The power industry was expected to consume more than half of that gas to keep air conditioners humming, gobbling up a one-day record of 47.5 bcfd on Monday. Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 3.4 bcfd (35% utilization) so far in July, down from a 20-month low of 4.1 bcfd in June and a record 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in 2019. The first LNG vessel since June arrived at Freeport LNG on Wednesday, while the amount of gas flowing the plant held at zero for a 16th straight day for the first time since July 2019 the plant was in test mode. U.S. pipeline exports, meanwhile, rose as consumers in neighbouring countries cranked up their air conditioners. Refinitiv said pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.4 bcfd so far in July, up from 2.3 bcfd in June, but still below the all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.60 bcfd so far this month, up from 5.44 bcfd in June and on track to top the record 5.55 bcfd in March. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul 17 Jul 10 Jul 17 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 17 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +36 +45 +44 +37 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 2 4 2 U.S. GFS CDDs 238 243 220 206 201 U.S. GFS TDDs 239 244 222 210 203 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.0 88.9 88.7 90.3 78.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.0 6.9 7.0 8.1 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.0 95.7 95.8 98.4 86.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.4 2.4 2.7 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.7 5.6 5.1 4.2 U.S. LNG Exports 3.4 3.7 4.1 6.1 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 43.3 44.9 44.7 40.4 37.2 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.4 21.4 21.5 20.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 79.2 80.8 80.7 76.4 72.0 Total U.S. Demand 90.8 92.7 92.8 90.3 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.66 1.71 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.75 1.75 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.39 2.41 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.24 1.31 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.62 1.58 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.55 1.67 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.89 1.90 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.37 1.41 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 24.50 28.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.75 41.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 24.00 24.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 18.25 21.06 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 24.25 28.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 24.75 28.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Gregorio)