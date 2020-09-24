UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures jump 6% on small storage build, rising LNG exports

(Adds latest prices) Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped almost 6% on Thursday on a smaller-than-expected weekly storage build, a continued decline in output and an increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities injected just 66 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended Sept. 18. That was well below the 78-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 97 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 80 bcf. Front-month gas futures rose 12.3 cents, or 5.8%, to settle at a one-week high of $2.248 per million British thermal units. The market has already been extremely volatile this week - prices fell over 10% on Monday and jumped almost 16% on Wednesday - as traders roll out of front-month October contracts, which expire on Sept. 28, and into much higher priced November futures. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was on track to fall for a second month in a row to 86.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in September from 87.5 bcfd in August. That is well below the all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would rise from 82.6 bcfd this week to 85.3 bcfd next week as LNG exports increase. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants was on track to reach 5.7 bcfd on Thursday from a two-week low of 3.9 bcfd on Tuesday as vessels returned to Gulf Coast terminals after Tropical Storm Beta dissipated. Traders said the Cameron LNG export plant in Louisiana will likely return to service around Oct. 8 when the Army Corps of Engineers expects to finish dredging the Calcasieu Ship Channel after Hurricane Laura. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 18 Sep 11 Sep 18 average (Actual) (Actual) Sep 18 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +66 +89 +97 +80 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 58 57 37 52 77 U.S. GFS CDDs 91 84 137 91 68 U.S. GFS TDDs 149 141 174 143 145 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 86.4 85.5 85.4 93.7 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.7 5.5 6.0 8.1 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 92.2 91.0 91.4 101.8 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.5 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 6.0 6.1 5.8 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 6.9 5.7 6.2 6.1 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.9 5.2 5.3 4.8 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.1 4.7 4.8 3.9 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.8 31.1 33.0 33.8 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.6 21.8 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.2 4.2 4.3 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.7 68.8 71.1 69.9 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 85.4 82.6 85.3 84.3 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.74 1.49 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.28 1.17 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.75 3.64 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.25 1.10 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.74 1.50 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.42 1.30 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.88 3.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.40 1.07 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 26.00 21.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.75 19.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.00 17.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 26.50 29.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 42.38 35.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 38.50 38.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)