UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures jump to fresh 9-month high following contract roll

(Adds link to LNG story update) Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped on Friday to a nine-month high as the front-month rolled to a new more expensive contract and lots of production remained shut along the Gulf Coast from Hurricane Laura. Traders noted prices were supported by pipeline exports to Mexico rising to a record high for a fourth day in a row and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports starting to edge up after dropping to an 18-month low earlier in the week after two LNG plants in Louisiana shut ahead of Laura. On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for the most active October contract fell 5.3 cents, or 2.0%, to settle at $2.657 per million British thermal units. Since October futures are trading much higher than where the September contract closed on Thursday, the front-month was still up about 3%, putting it at its highest settle since Nov. 22 for a second day in a row. Gas futures have soared 92% since falling to a near 25-year low of $1.432 per mmBtu on June 26. "Natural gas prices have mounted a monumental comeback within this two-month period," said Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston, noting the recovery was comparable to the 87% rally between March-July of 2016. "Unlike 2016, this rally has taken place over 63 days, just over half the time." The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export terminals was on track to rise on Friday for a second day in a row to 2.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd). On Wednesday, pipeline flows to the LNG plants fell to 2.3 bcfd, their lowest since February 2019, after Cheniere Energy Inc and Cameron LNG shut their Louisiana plants. U.S. output, meanwhile, was on track to drop to a three-month low of 85.3 bcfd on Friday as many wells in the Gulf remain shut for Laura, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 28 Aug 21 Aug 28 average (Forecast) (Actual) Aug 28 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +37 +45 +77 +66 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 12 9 4 10 13 U.S. GFS CDDs 175 182 179 168 147 U.S. GFS TDDs 187 191 183 178 160 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.6 86.5 86.0 92.7 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 7.1 7.1 7.7 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.2 93.5 93.1 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 1.8 1.9 3.1 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 6.2 5.9 5.5 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 4.7 3.8 3.2 6.5 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.7 3.6 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 41.8 42.5 39.4 33.9 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.5 21.5 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.9 78.6 75.5 70.0 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 90.4 90.5 86.5 85.1 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.52 2.52 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.62 2.00 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.56 3.49 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.20 1.35 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.28 2.33 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.35 1.51 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.05 4.59 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.07 1.25 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.00 23.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 31.50 29.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 54.38 55.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 20.75 23.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 63.75 93.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 64.75 85.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)