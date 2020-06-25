Energy
UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures plunge to near 25-year low as stockpiles fill

    June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures collapsed over 8% to a near 25-year low on Thursday as
demand destruction from the coronavirus left the world awash in gas that utilities have been forced to
squeeze into storage caverns that are expected to be full by the end of the summer season.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. utilities injected 120 billion cubic feet (bcf)
of gas into storage during the week ended June 19.
    That was much bigger than the 106-bcf forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll and compares with an
increase of 103 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 73 bcf for
the period.
    The increase boosted stockpiles to 3.012 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 18.3% above the five-year
average of 2.546 tcf for this time of year. By the end of the injection season in October, analysts
expect U.S. inventories will reach a record high near 4.1 tcf.
    On its second-to-last day as the front-month, gas futures for July delivery fell 13 cents, or
8.1%, to $1.467 per million British thermal units at 12:13 p.m. EDT (1613 GMT), their lowest since
August 1995.
    The August future, which will soon be the front-month, was down about 7 cents to $1.59 per
mmBtu.
    Stockpiles are filling despite a drop in output this year. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48
U.S. states averaged 87.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in June, down from a 16-month low of 87.9
bcfd in May.
    The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas export plants dropped to an average
of 4.1 bcfd (42% utilization) in June as buyers cancel cargoes, down from an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd
in May and a record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in calendar 2019.

    Analysts at Goldman Sachs boosted their end of season storage forecasts and cut their price
forecasts for later in 2020 as the LNG cancellations were adding more gas to U.S. stockpiles than the
bank projected previously.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          Jun 19         Jun 12       Jun 19     average    
                                         (Actual)       (Actual)                  Jun 19    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +120           +85          +103        +73      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              2              2            5           7            5
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             212            210          193         188          184
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             214            212          198         195          189
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                               
                                                                                            
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.0           87.4         87.3        90.9         77.5
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.8            6.4          6.6         7.2          7.9
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         93.8           93.7         93.9        98.1         85.5
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.2            2.3          2.3         2.2          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.2            5.5          5.3         5.3          4.1
 U.S. LNG Exports                          3.8            4.1          4.4         5.9          1.9
 U.S. Commercial                           4.5            4.4          4.3         4.4          4.7
 U.S. Residential                          3.8            3.5          3.5         3.6          4.1
 U.S. Power Plant                          30.5           37.1         38.2        34.1         31.0
 U.S. Industrial                           21.4           21.3         21.4        21.3         20.4
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.3            4.3          4.3         4.4          4.5
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.8            1.9          2.0         1.9          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    66.5           72.7         73.8        69.8         66.7
 Total U.S. Demand                         77.8           84.7         85.8        83.2         74.6
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.64           1.61                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.51           1.55                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.36           2.38                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.55           1.42                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.59           1.52                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.57           1.68                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.85           1.98                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.45           1.45                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             22.00          24.25                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.50          26.50                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             18.50          20.00                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   17.83           8.79                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              26.00          29.50                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   26.25          29.75                              
 
