UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures rise over 3% as output falls ahead of Storm Sally

(Adds latest prices, adds Gulf of Mexico production reductions) Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped over 3% on Monday as liquefied natural gas exports continued to rise and output dipped as Gulf Coast producers shut some production before Tropical Storm Sally smashes into the Gulf Coast. Sally is expected to strengthen into a hurricane overnight before it hits near the southeastern Louisiana-Mississippi border early on Tuesday. Entergy Corp, the biggest power company in Louisiana and Mississippi, still has about 50,000 customers without service in southwestern Louisiana since late August from Hurricane Laura. After falling to a four-week low last week, front-month gas futures rose 8.4 cents, or 3.7%, to $2.353 per million British thermal units at 11:41 a.m. EDT (1541 GMT). Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was on track to slide to a two-week low of 86.1 billion cubic feet per day on Monday due primarily to a near 1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) decline in the Gulf Coast area. Traders noted futures prices rose despite a decline in overall demand as the weather turns mild. Refinitiv projected overall demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would slide from 85.3 bcfd this week to 82.4 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, was on track to average 5.1 bcfd in September. That is the most in a month since May and up for a second month in a row for the first time since hitting a record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. The LNG-export gain comes as Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass in Louisiana keeps ramping up after shutting in late August for Hurricane Laura and as global gas prices rise. That price increase makes U.S. gas more attractive in Europe and Asia following months of U.S. cargo cancellations due to coronavirus demand destruction. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 11 Sep 4 Sep 11 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 11 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +70 +70 +82 +77 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 48 33 14 24 45 U.S. GFS CDDs 79 101 149 130 95 U.S. GFS TDDs 127 134 163 154 140 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.4 87.2 87.3 93.3 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.8 6.2 6.7 7.8 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 94.2 93.4 94.0 100.0 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.5 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.8 6.0 5.6 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 4.8 6.9 6.8 6.5 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.8 4.9 5.4 4.7 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.0 4.2 4.1 3.8 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 34.3 33.5 29.0 35.8 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.5 21.7 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.0 70.4 67.4 71.3 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 84.0 85.3 82.4 86.4 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.93 2.13 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.26 1.43 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.27 3.46 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.16 1.38 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.78 1.88 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.50 2.20 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.87 2.26 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.41 1.50 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 18.50 23.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 18.50 23.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.50 22.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 24.50 25.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 45.80 27.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 27.75 32.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Dan Grebler and Jonathan Oatis)