UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas holds near 20-month high on small storage build, rising LNG exports

(Adds latest prices) Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures traded within a few cents of a 20-month high on Thursday on a slightly smaller than expected weekly storage build and as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports keep rising. Gas prices have also soared in recent days as output slowed and on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities injected 49 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended Oct. 16. That was slightly lower than the 52-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 92 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 75 bcf. The increase boosted stockpiles to 3.926 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 9.1% above the five-year average of 3.599 tcf for this time of year and keeps overall inventories on track to get close to a record high over 4.0 tcf by the end of October. Front-month gas futures fell 1.6 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $3.007 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest since January 2019, putting it up about 68% from a recent low of $1.795 on Sept. 21. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 86.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October. That would be the lowest in a month since September 2018 and puts output on track to drop for a fourth month in a row for the first time since June 2016, according to Refinitiv and federal energy data. Output hit an all-time high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. As LNG exports rise and the weather turns colder, Refinitiv projected average demand would jump from 90.0 bcfd this week to 98.2 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 7.1 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7 bcfd in September. That would be the most in a month since April and puts exports on track to rise for a third month in a row for the first time since February when feedgas hit a record 8.7 bcfd as rising global gas prices prompt buyers to reverse cargo cancellations. Gas benchmarks in Europe and Asia traded their highest since November 2019 and October 2019, respectively, putting both more than $2/mmBtu over the U.S. Henry Hub. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 16 Oct 9 Oct 16 average (Actual) (Actual) Oct 16 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +49 +46 +92 +75 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 213 210 173 145 185 U.S. GFS CDDs 29 33 28 31 26 U.S. GFS TDDs 242 243 201 176 211 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 84.7 88.3 88.1 95.7 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 5.9 6.1 7.4 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 90.9 94.1 94.3 103.1 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.4 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.1 6.0 5.4 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 6.5 7.7 8.6 6.9 2.3 U.S. Commercial 5.8 7.1 9.4 7.5 6.7 U.S. Residential 5.6 8.2 12.8 9.2 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.9 29.5 28.7 28.8 26.8 U.S. Industrial 21.9 22.6 23.7 22.1 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.2 2.0 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.4 73.9 81.3 74.0 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 85.2 90.0 98.2 88.7 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.95 2.57 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 0.90 1.48 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.24 4.22 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.73 1.31 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.71 2.72 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.12 2.07 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.38 4.68 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.07 0.62 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 30.50 32.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.08 21.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 30.00 29.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 50.42 29.13 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 45.50 45.88 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 49.75 50.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)