UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas holds near 7-wk low as rising output offsets higher LNG exports

(Adds latest prices) Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a seven-week low on Friday as rising output in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Sally offset an increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. Front-month gas futures rose 0.6 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $2.048 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since July 31. That put the front-month down about 9% for the week and helped boost the November futures premium over October NGV20-X20 to a record 61 cents per mmBtu. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 86.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Thursday from a three-month low of 84.8 bcfd on Wednesday as producers started returning Gulf of Mexico wells shut-in for Sally. The storm smashed into the Gulf Coast near the Alabama-Florida border early Wednesday. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would fall from an average of 85.5 bcfd this week to 82.7 bcfd next week before rising to 83.9 bcfd in two weeks as LNG exports increase. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to reach 7.6 bcfd on Friday, its highest in a day since April. For the month, LNG feedgas averaged 5.5 bcfd so far in September. That was the most in a month since May and was up for a second month in a row for the first time since hitting a record 8.7 bcfd in February as global gas prices rise, making U.S. gas more attractive. Cameron LNG's export plant in Louisiana, however, remained shut since Aug. 27 due to lingering power outages from Hurricane Laura. Sempra Energy, one of Cameron's partners, said it expects the facility will be in full operation in six weeks. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 18 Sep 11 Sep 18 average (Actual) (Actual) Sep 18 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +74 +89 +97 +80 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 45 47 14 24 57 U.S. GFS CDDs 76 74 149 130 84 U.S. GFS TDDs 121 121 163 154 141 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.4 86.4 85.7 93.3 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.8 5.7 6.2 7.8 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 94.2 92.2 92.0 100.0 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.0 1.9 2.5 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.8 6.0 5.6 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 4.8 6.9 7.4 6.5 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.8 4.9 5.3 4.7 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.0 4.1 4.9 3.8 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 34.3 33.9 29.3 35.8 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.5 21.7 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.0 70.7 67.4 71.3 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 84.0 85.5 82.7 86.4 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.65 2.06 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 0.87 0.96 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.31 3.43 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.83 0.90 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.64 1.90 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.08 1.25 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.53 2.80 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.97 1.39 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.25 23.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 18.75 22.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.00 23.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 31.50 36.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 31.25 30.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 35.50 36.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Diane Craft and Andrea Ricci)