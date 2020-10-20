UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas jump to 20-month high on rising LNG exports, cold weather

(Adds latest prices) Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped over 4% to their highest close in 20 months on Tuesday on rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. Front-month gas futures rose 11.8 cents, or 4.2%, to settle at $2.913 per million British thermal units, their highest close since January 2019. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states slipped to 88.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Monday from a six-week high of 88.6 bcfd last week. As LNG exports rise and the weather turns colder, Refinitiv projected average demand would jump from 90.0 bcfd this week to 98.7 bcfd next week. Tankers were entering and leaving Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana despite draft limitations in the Sabine-Neches Waterway after a rig ran aground in the channel over the weekend. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 6.9 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7 bcfd in September. That would be the most LNG exports in a month since April and puts exports on track to rise for a third month in a row for the first time since February when feedgas hit a record 8.7 bcfd as rising global gas prices prompted buyers to reverse cargo cancellations. U.S. exports fell from March to July as coronavirus-related demand destruction caused prices in Europe and Asia to collapse to record lows and buyers to cancel around 175 U.S. cargoes. But now, front-month gas prices in Europe and Asia were trading at their highest since November 2019 and October 2019, respectively, putting both more than $2 per mmBtu over the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 16 Oct 9 Oct 16 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 16 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +56 +46 +92 +75 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 203 193 173 145 176 U.S. GFS CDDs 35 37 28 31 26 U.S. GFS TDDs 238 230 201 176 202 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 84.7 88.3 88.2 95.7 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 5.6 6.0 7.4 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 90.9 93.9 94.1 103.1 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.4 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.0 6.0 5.4 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 6.5 7.7 8.6 6.9 2.3 U.S. Commercial 5.8 7.2 9.4 7.5 6.7 U.S. Residential 5.6 8.3 12.9 9.2 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.9 29.5 29.3 28.8 26.8 U.S. Industrial 21.9 22.6 23.6 22.1 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.2 2.0 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.4 74.0 81.8 74.0 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 85.2 90.0 98.7 88.7 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.30 2.16 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.28 1.29 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.10 4.02 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.12 1.17 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.42 2.15 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.60 1.62 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.49 3.83 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.48 -0.32 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.00 20.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 22.75 19.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.25 13.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 32.94 32.06 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 35.50 48.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 51.50 64.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Steve Orlofsky and Richard Chang)