UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas jumps 10% on worries output will drop as oil falls below zero

(Adds company share prices) April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped almost 10% on Monday to a near six-week high on worries that gas production will decline as drillers shut oil wells in shale basins due to the collapse in crude prices to below zero for the first time. Those oil wells produce a lot of gas. In addition to higher gas prices, share prices for several gas-focused energy firms like Antero Resources Corp (up 25%), CNX Resources Corp (18%) and EQT Corp (14%) were also rising on expectations their gas output will be worth more in the future. Traders also cited forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week even as long-term forecasts call for gas use to drop due to coronavirus lockdowns. After rising for three days, front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 17.1 cents, or 9.8%, the biggest daily gain since January 2019, to settle at $1.924 per million British thermal units, their highest since March 10. The contract has surged about 21% over the past three days. U.S. oil futures, meanwhile, plunged over 300% to settle at a record low of minus $37.63 a barrel. The rapid collapse of U.S. oil futures this year - down over 130% - caused crude's premium over gas to turn into a deficit for the first time ever. Before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and energy demand, gas was trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather allowed utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely. Analysts expect gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana in 2020 to fall to their lowest since 1998. Looking ahead, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading much higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump as the economy snaps back once governments loosen travel and work restrictions. Calendar 2021 has traded over 2022 for 30 days and over 2025 for 20 days. With forward prices rising, speculators last week boosted net long position on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchange to the highest since April 2019. In the prior week ended April 7, speculative positions switched from net short to net long for the first time since May 2019. Data provider Refinitiv boosted its gas demand forecast in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, for next week to 90.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Monday from 87.8 bcfd on Friday. That compares with a projection of 94.3 bcfd for this week. U.S. production in the Lower 48 states, meanwhile, slipped to a three-week low of 92.5 bcfd on Sunday from 92.7 bcfd on Saturday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 93.0 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 96.5 bcfd on Nov. 30. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year April April 10 April 17 average 17(Forecast) (Actual) April 17 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +29 +73 +92 +49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 136 143 113 120 122 U.S. GFS CDDs 52 47 45 46 39 U.S. GFS TDDs 188 190 158 166 161 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.2 92.7 92.9 89.8 77.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.3 5.6 6.3 7.8 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.5 98.4 99.2 97.6 85.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.4 2.1 2.7 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.4 4.7 5.0 4.0 3.7 U.S. LNG Exports 8.4 8.4 9.0 5.1 1.8 U.S. Commercial 10.2 9.1 7.9 6.5 8.2 U.S. Residential 14.5 12.6 10.2 7.7 11.3 U.S. Power Plant 27.5 27.6 27.3 25.7 21.5 U.S. Industrial 23.4 22.7 22.4 21.8 23.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 82.6 78.8 74.5 68.5 70.9 Total U.S. Demand 97.6 94.3 90.5 80.3 78.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.71 1.59 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.52 1.41 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.23 2.21 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.45 1.35 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.73 1.52 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.63 1.64 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.46 1.57 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.18 0.37 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.25 16.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 17.25 19.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 15.50 20.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 21.88 17.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 10.50 18.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 11.25 21.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)