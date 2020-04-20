Energy
UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas jumps 10% on worries output will drop as oil falls below zero

    April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped almost 10% on Monday to a near six-week high on
worries that gas production will decline as drillers shut oil wells in shale basins due to the collapse
in crude prices to below zero for the first time. Those oil wells produce a lot of gas.
    In addition to higher gas prices, share prices for several gas-focused energy firms like Antero
Resources Corp (up 25%), CNX Resources Corp (18%) and EQT Corp (14%) were also
rising on expectations their gas output will be worth more in the future.
    Traders also cited forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week even as long-term
forecasts call for gas use to drop due to coronavirus lockdowns.
    After rising for three days, front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York
Mercantile Exchange rose 17.1 cents, or 9.8%, the biggest daily gain since January 2019, to settle at
$1.924 per million British thermal units, their highest since March 10. The contract has surged about 21%
over the past three days.
    U.S. oil futures, meanwhile, plunged over 300% to settle at a record low of minus $37.63 a
barrel.
    The rapid collapse of U.S. oil futures this year - down over 130% - caused crude's premium over gas
to turn into a deficit for the first time ever.
    Before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and energy demand, gas was trading near
its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather allowed utilities to leave
more fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely. Analysts expect gas prices at the Henry
Hub benchmark in Louisiana in 2020 to fall to their lowest since 1998.
    Looking ahead, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading
much higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump as the economy snaps back once
governments loosen travel and work restrictions. Calendar 2021 has traded over 2022
for 30 days and over 2025 for 20 days.
    With forward prices rising, speculators last week boosted net long position on the NYMEX and
Intercontinental Exchange to the highest since April 2019. In the prior week ended April 7, speculative
positions switched from net short to net long for the first time since May 2019.
    Data provider Refinitiv boosted its gas demand forecast in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including
exports, for next week to 90.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Monday from 87.8 bcfd on Friday. That
compares with a projection of 94.3 bcfd for this week.
    U.S. production in the Lower 48 states, meanwhile, slipped to a three-week low of 92.5 bcfd on Sunday
from 92.7 bcfd on Saturday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 93.0 bcfd last week
and an all-time daily high of 96.5 bcfd on Nov. 30.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                           April       April 10      April 17     average    
                                       17(Forecast)     (Actual)                 April 17    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +29            +73          +92          +49      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             136            143          113          120          122
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              52             47           45          46            39
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             188            190          158          166          161
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.2           92.7         92.9        89.8          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.3            5.6          6.3          7.8          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         98.5           98.4         99.2        97.6          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.1            2.4          2.1          2.7          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.4            4.7          5.0          4.0          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          8.4            8.4          9.0          5.1          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           10.2           9.1          7.9          6.5          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          14.5           12.6         10.2         7.7          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          27.5           27.6         27.3        25.7          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           23.4           22.7         22.4        21.8          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.2            2.1          2.0          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    82.6           78.8         74.5        68.5          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                         97.6           94.3         90.5        80.3          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.71           1.59                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.52           1.41                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.23           2.21                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.45           1.35                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.73           1.52                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.63           1.64                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.46           1.57                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.18           0.37                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             20.25          16.50                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                17.25          19.75                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             15.50          20.50                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   21.88          17.00                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              10.50          18.75                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   11.25          21.50                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)
