Industry, Materials and Utilities

UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas jumps near 15% from 7-wk low as demand and LNG exports rise

By Reuters Staff

 (Adds latest prices)
    Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped nearly 15% on Wednesday from a seven-week low
in the prior session as output continues to slide, demand edges up and liquefied natural gas (LNG)
exports increase.
    Front-month gas futures rose 27.2 cents, or 14.8%, to $2.106 per million British thermal
units at 11:28 a.m. EDT (1528 GMT). That puts the contract on track for its biggest daily percentage
gain since early August. On Tuesday, the front-month closed at its lowest since July 31 for a second
day in a row.
    The market has already been volatile this week - prices fell over 10% on Monday - as traders roll
out of the front-month October contracts, which expire on Sept. 28, and into the much higher priced
November futures. The premium of November over October NGV20-X20 reached a record high of 89
cents per mmBtu earlier this week.
    Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was on track to fall to 83.8
billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Wednesday, its lowest since August 2018 as low prices earlier this
year prompted energy firms to cut back on drilling by so much that the amount of gas from new wells was
no longer enough to cover declines at existing wells. The rig count fell to a record low in mid August.

    With low prices earlier in the week, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would rise from
82.0 bcfd this week to 84.4 bcfd next week as electric generators burn more gas instead of coal to
produce power.
    The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants was on track to rise from a two-week low of 3.9 bcfd
on Tuesday to 4.0 bcfd on Wednesday as some vessels docked in the Gulf of Mexico after Tropical Storm
Beta dissipated.
                                      
                                       Week ended     Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                         Sep 18        Sep 11        Sep 18     average    
                                        (Actual)       (Actual)                  Sep 18    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +74           +89          +97         +80 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                        
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day    Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                  Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             57             48           37          52           73
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             84             85          137          91           70
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             141           133          174         143          143
                                                                                           
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                     
                                       Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                               Last Year   Average For
                                                                                              Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production             86.4           85.6         85.7        93.7         79.7
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.7           5.5          6.1         8.1          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0           0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                        92.2           91.2         91.7       101.8         87.7
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.0           2.0          2.0         2.5          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.8           6.0          6.1         5.8          4.5
 U.S. LNG Exports                          6.9           5.3          5.0         6.1          2.1
 U.S. Commercial                           4.9           5.2          5.2         4.8          4.7
 U.S. Residential                          4.1           4.7          4.7         3.9          3.7
 U.S. Power Plant                         33.8           31.0         33.3        33.8         32.0
 U.S. Industrial                          21.5           21.6         21.8        21.2         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.3           4.2          4.2         4.3          4.4
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.9           1.8          1.9         1.8          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1           0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                   70.7           68.7         71.3        69.9         67.4
 Total U.S. Demand                        85.4           82.0         84.4        84.3         76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                  1.49           1.33                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL       1.17           0.78                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL            3.64           3.50                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL          1.10           0.73                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL          1.50           1.44                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL        1.30           1.05                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL          3.00           2.51                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                1.07           0.90 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                      
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             21.25         20.75                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.50         18.75                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             17.25         16.00                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   29.75         30.29                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              35.50         36.25                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   38.50         32.75                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)
