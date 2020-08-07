UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas soars to December high in best week since 2009

(Adds latest prices) Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Friday jumped to their highest since December after rising by the most in a week since 2009, as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports increased and forecasts called for hot weather through late August. "The LNG market’s worst days appear to be behind it, with fewer cancellations in September expected to bring utilization back toward 60% before an even stronger recovery in October," said Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston. Front-month gas futures rose 7.3 cents, or 3.4%, to settle at $2.238 per million British thermal units, their highest close since Dec. 26. For the week, the contract was up 24%, its biggest weekly gain since September 2009. Although U.S. and European gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, gas at the European Title Transfer Facility benchmark in the Netherlands also soared this week, jumping 50%. That made it profitable for more U.S. LNG cargoes to go to Europe again for the first time in months. U.S. LNG exports in August were on track to rise for the first time in six months as the amount of pipeline gas flowing to the plants climbed to 4.0 billion cubic feet per day in August from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July, when buyers canceled dozens of cargoes - the most in a month. With hot weather expected to return after Hurricane Isaias cooled the East Coast, data provider Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from an average of 88.5 bcfd this week to 90.6 bcfd next week and 91.9 bcfd in two weeks. That is a little lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday as higher gas prices cause power generators to burn more coal instead of gas. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 7 Jul 31 Jul 31 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 31 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +52 +33 +51 +44 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 1 3 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 215 215 218 200 190 U.S. GFS TDDs 217 217 219 203 193 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.5 88.1 88.2 92.3 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.7 7.0 8.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.3 94.9 95.2 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.1 2.1 3.0 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.8 5.8 4.8 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 3.2 3.9 4.6 4.3 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 44.7 40.8 42.0 43.6 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.5 21.4 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.7 76.7 78.1 79.3 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 91.9 88.5 90.6 91.4 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.26 2.23 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.34 1.58 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.72 2.70 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.31 1.42 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.94 1.95 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.42 1.55 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.99 2.18 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.93 1.13 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 22.50 26.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 25.25 24.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.00 22.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 18.13 9.93 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 24.75 23.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 24.75 23.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Dan Grebler and Tom Brown)