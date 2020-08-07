Energy
UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas soars to December high in best week since 2009

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Friday jumped to their highest since December after
rising by the most in a week since 2009, as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports increased and forecasts
called for hot weather through late August.
    "The LNG market’s worst days appear to be behind it, with fewer cancellations in September expected
to bring utilization back toward 60% before an even stronger recovery in October," said Daniel Myers,
market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston.
    Front-month gas futures rose 7.3 cents, or 3.4%, to settle at $2.238 per million British
thermal units, their highest close since Dec. 26.
    For the week, the contract was up 24%, its biggest weekly gain since September 2009.
    Although U.S. and European gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, gas at the European
Title Transfer Facility benchmark in the Netherlands also soared this week, jumping 50%.
That made it profitable for more U.S. LNG cargoes to go to Europe again for the first time in months.
    U.S. LNG exports in August were on track to rise for the first time in six months as the amount of
pipeline gas flowing to the plants climbed to 4.0 billion cubic feet per day in August from a 21-month
low of 3.3 bcfd in July, when buyers canceled dozens of cargoes - the most in a month. 
    With hot weather expected to return after Hurricane Isaias cooled the East Coast, data provider
Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from an average of 88.5 bcfd this week to
90.6 bcfd next week and 91.9 bcfd in two weeks. That is a little lower than Refinitiv's outlook on
Thursday as higher gas prices cause power generators to burn more coal instead of gas.
        
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                           Aug 7         Jul 31       Jul 31     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  Jul 31    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +52            +33          +51         +44      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              2              2            1           3            3
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             215            215          218         200          190
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             217            217          219         203          193
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.5           88.1         88.2        92.3         79.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.8            6.7          7.0         8.1          8.0
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                         95.3           94.9         95.2       100.4         87.3
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.3            2.1          2.1         3.0          2.2
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.7            5.8          5.8         4.8          4.4
 U.S. LNG Exports                          3.2            3.9          4.6         4.3          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.5
 U.S. Residential                          3.5            3.6          3.6         3.5          3.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          44.7           40.8         42.0        43.6         36.6
 U.S. Industrial                           21.4           21.4         21.5        21.4         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.3          4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.0          2.1         2.0          2.0
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    80.7           76.7         78.1        79.3         71.4
 Total U.S. Demand                         91.9           88.5         90.6        91.4         80.0
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   2.26           2.23                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.34           1.58                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.72           2.70                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.31           1.42                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.94           1.95                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.42           1.55                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.99           2.18                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.93           1.13                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             22.50          26.50                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                25.25          24.50                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             23.00          22.00                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   18.13           9.93                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              24.75          23.25                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   24.75          23.50                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino;
Editing by Nick Zieminski, Dan Grebler and Tom Brown)
