UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas steadies as production recovery offsets warmer weather view

(Recasts, adds comment, closing prices) Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures settled little changed on Thursday after forecasts for warmer weather and below-normal storage build were offset by a recovery in production post-Hurricane Laura. Front-month gas futures rose 0.1 cent, to settle at $2.487 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). "With Laura we saw a tremendous amount of supply shut in, but a lot of demand was shut as well, and the suppliers came back, but at the same time the weather is turning to moderate," said Art Gelber, president of Gelber & Associates in Houston. Prices had earlier risen over 3% after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. utilities injected 35 billion cubic feet of gas into storage in the week ended Aug. 28, which was in line with expectations of a 34 bcf build, but still below normal. The five-year (2015-19) average build is of 66 bcf, compared with 77 bcf in the same week last year. Some of the cooler-than-normal weather after heavy rains from Laura turned a bit warmer, providing support to the market, said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. Refinitiv data indicated 148 cooling degree days in the Lower 48 states over the next two weeks, increasing from 144 CDDs the previous day. CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) and are used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses. Laura, which landed as a major Category 4 storm near the Texas-Louisiana border last week, impacted 60% of natural gas offshore production, but producers were rapidly ramping up output after there was no significant damage due to the storm. Natural gas output from the Gulf of Mexico was down by 16%, or 420 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), on Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 28 Aug 21 Aug 28 average Aug 28 (Actual) (Actual) U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +35 +45 +77 +66 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 17 20 9 20 21 U.S. GFS CDDs 148 144 174 139 129 U.S. GFS TDDs 165 164 183 159 150 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Five-Year Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.0 87.5 87.7 92.7 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.1 6.3 6.9 7.7 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 94.1 93.8 94.6 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.8 2.0 2.0 3.1 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.3 6.2 6.0 5.5 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 3.8 2.9 4.4 6.5 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.6 4.7 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.7 3.8 3.6 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 42.4 38.1 35.5 33.9 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.5 21.7 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 1.9 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.6 74.3 72.0 70.0 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 90.6 85.4 84.3 85.1 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.15 2.22 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.74 1.36 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.59 3.64 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.54 1.24 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.17 2.08 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.64 1.45 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.17 2.85 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.91 1.70 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 29.50 21.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.00 26.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 25.50 27.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 105.00 32.20 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 97.00 46.42 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 78.00 33.75 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Sonya Hepinstall and Dan Grebler)