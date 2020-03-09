Energy
UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas turns positive after earlier falling to lowest since 1998

    March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures turned positive by midday Monday after earlier dropping
to their lowest in over 21 years as they followed a collapse in oil prices.
    Traders said gas prices erased their earlier losses as the market focused on forecasts for colder
weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected.
    U.S. oil futures, meanwhile, fell as much as 34% in their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War
after Saudi Arabia signaled it would hike output to win market share even though the coronavirus has
already left the market oversupplied.
    Even before crude futures collapsed, gas prices had already traded within a nickel of their
lowest level since August 1998 over the past week as record production and mild weather enabled utilities
to leave more gas in storage this winter, making fuel shortages and prices spikes unlikely.
    Front-month gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.5 cents,
or 0.3%, to $1.713 per million British thermal units at 12:22 p.m. EDT (1622 GMT).
    Earlier in the session, gas slid to $1.61 per mmBtu, its lowest since August 1998. If prices drop
below that level, they would fall to their lowest since September 1995.
    Refinitiv, a data provider, projected average demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports,
would rise from 100.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 107.5 bcfd next week. That compares
with Refinitiv's forecast on Friday of 104.4 bcfd this week and 99.6 bcfd next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, was on track to edge up to 7.7 bcfd
on Monday from 7.5 bcfd on Sunday, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv. That compares with an
average of 7.8 bcfd last week and an all-time high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31. Traders noted LNG feedgas was
down from the record high due mostly to a reduction in flows after fog last week kept ships from docking
at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana.
    Traders are watching gas flows to U.S. LNG export plants for declines after customers canceled a
couple of cargoes for April as low prices in Europe and Asia made it uneconomical for
some European customers to lift cargoes. Global LNG prices are low due to warm winters in Europe and Asia
and record-high storage in Europe compounded by lower demand in China related to the coronavirus.

    With demand from U.S. power generators and industrial firms expected to decline or steady in coming
years, producers are counting on LNG exports to maintain their spectacular growth to absorb record
amounts of gas associated with oil production from shale formations.
    U.S. LNG exports jumped 53% in 2018 and 68% in 2019, and are expected to rise 33% in 2020, according
to federal energy projections.
    
                                        Week ended     Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         March 6        Feb. 28      March 6      average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  March 6    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                -63            -109         -164         -99      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             257            231          293          280          291
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              14             16           10          14            10
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             271            247          370          294          301
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.9           93.7         93.7        88.5          76.9
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  7.1            6.8          7.3          8.6          8.5
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.1            0.1          0.0          0.1          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                        101.2          100.5        101.0        97.2          85.6
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.8            3.0          2.9          3.1          2.6
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.6            5.5          5.6          4.8          3.8
 U.S. LNG Exports                          8.1            7.7          8.2          5.1          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           13.2           10.8         12.6        13.4          12.3
 U.S. Residential                          20.5           16.1         19.4        21.7          19.4
 U.S. Power Plant                          28.7           27.5         27.8        25.1          23.7
 U.S. Industrial                           23.8           23.0         23.8        23.4          22.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.7
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.5            2.2          2.4          2.3          2.5
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    93.4           84.5         90.9        90.6          85.3
 Total U.S. Demand                        109.9          100.7        107.5        103.6         93.5
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.76           1.89                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.54           1.67                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.64           2.64                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.52           1.56                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.52           1.64                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.62           1.75                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.90           2.10                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.25           0.34                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             19.25          21.00                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.50          20.25                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             15.25          17.50                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   28.75          24.38                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              27.75          25.00                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   29.50          28.50                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)
